Daniel Schneemann's Clutch Two-Run Single Pulls Guardians Away From Cardinals

The Cleveland Guardians have won yet another game and remain atop the American League.

And for what feels like a constant now, super utility Daniel Schneemann played a major part in the Guardians' ability to win the game.

On Monday, April 13, the Guardians traveled to Busch Stadium to take on the St. Louis Cardinals for game one of a three-game set. Fortunately for Cleveland, following yesterday's disastrous showing against the Braves, where they gave up 13 runs and scored just one, the team responded well and was able to take down the Cardinals with relative ease, 9-3.

One of the pivotal moments in the game came from Schneemann, who, with the bases loaded in the top of the fourth inning, delivered a two-run single into right field to give the Guardians a 3-1 lead.

From there, the Guardians wouldn't look back.

Daniel Schneemann has answered the call NUMEROUS times in 2026.



Here, he singles to bring in two runs to pull the #Guardians away from the Cardinals. #GuardsBall pic.twitter.com/sJA2L1imli — Cade Cracas (@CracasCade) April 14, 2026

Alongside a nice performance from Schneemann, Cleveland's other runs were brought in by various bats.

Steven Kwan finished with two hits for two RBI, Angel Martinez crushed a home run for one RBI, Brayan Rocchio recorded two RBI and a home run as well and Austin Hedges helped tack on a RBI on a sacrifice fly.

Jose Ramirez, while not contributing an RBI, seemed to have broken out of his early-season slump a bit more, recording two hits, one walk and one run scored.

The Guardians as a team finished with 11 hits and five walks drawn.

Gavin Williams, who was the Guardians' starting arm, ended up bowing out of the game in the bottom of the sixth inning following a rocket from Jordan Walker on the first pitch of his at-bat. Williams' night saw him give up four hits, two earned runs and two walks, all while striking out four batters.

His season ERA is at 2.38 through four starts, while his WHIP comes in at 1.15 and batting average against at .137.

While Monday's performance certainly wasn't the usual Williams Cleveland was used to seeing, he did enough to hold the Guardians together and help cruise them to a win.

Following his exit, the coaching staff turned to Tim Herrin, who tossed a one-hit, one-walk, one-strikeout inning in the sixth. He was able to keep the Cardinals at bay after the Walker homer took Williams off the mound.

The rest of the game was controlled by Erik Sabrowski, Hunter Gaddis and Cade Smith. Each of them pitched just one inning on the mound.

Of the bunch, Sabrowski put together the best piece of work, only throwing nine pitches and forcing two fly outs and a pop out.

Even with such a strong showing, Cleveland looks like it'll only be getting better.

In the early afternoon hours on Monday, the front office announced that they had officially activated Gaddis and outfielder George Valera off the injured list. Both have been out since spring training, with their return helping to strengthen both the bullpen and outfield.

Both Gaddis and Valera are expected to play a bit during the series against the Cardinals as they slowly ramp up regular involvement.

In a corresponding move, first baseman and outfielder CJ Kayfus and pitcher Kolby Allard were moved off the big league roster. Kayfus is being sent down to the minors, while Allard is being designated for assignment.

The Guardians and Cardinals are next in action on Tuesday, April 14, with first pitch set for 7:45 p.m. EST. With a game already in hand, they'll look to take the series and prepare to head back to Progressive Field for a homestand against the Baltimore Orioles.