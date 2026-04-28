Daniel Schneemann’s Two-Run Moonshot on Monday Keeps Plate Momentum Alive

It's becoming more and more difficult by the day to leave Daniel Schneemann out of the lineup.

The 29-year-old has begun his third season of major league ball on a hot note, putting up a slashing line of .314/.392/.586 for an OPS of .978. It feels like no matter where he is at in the lineup or at what point in the game he's standing at the plate, he can crack a knock for the Cleveland Guardians.

On Monday, April 27, the Guardians played host to the Tampa Bay Rays from Progressive Field, beginning a three-game set. While the team wasn't able to come out on top, falling 3-2, Schneemann yet again nearly powered the team to a win.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, he saw the first pitch thrown his way, an 80 mph slider right down the heart of the zone, and blasted it into the left field bleachers. It was his fourth home run of the campaign, giving the team a 2-0 edge.

"Schnee's got power at all fields. He's shown it," manager Stephen Vogt said postgame. "But he's driven a number of balls to left-center like that for doubles, and he's a good hitter. Schnee has had a great month, keep it going."

Up until the eighth inning, Cleveland had the game intact, leading, 2-1, because of the super utility, but reliever Hunter Gaddis entered and wasn't able to hold the Rays back. He gave up three straight hits, one of which was a homer, to drop the game.

But although the Guardians are now 15-15 on the campaign and sit in second place behind the Detroit Tigers for the top spot in the American League, the play that Schneemann has given the team this season is enough to stay optimistic about the future.

"Schnee is a self-made great player," Vogt said during the last homestand against the Baltimore Orioles. "I mean, our PD did a great job, obviously, all the way up. I want to give a lot of credit to them, but, you know, Schnee’s done this for himself. He’s worked his backside off, and he continues to get better each year and each moment, and he has turned into a really, really good player."

He leads the team in doubles, batting average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage and OPS, giving the team a strong balance of consistency and power.

Not only is there this boost in productivity at the plate for Schneemann, but his ability to play multiple positions defensively has made him even more valuable.

Over the course of the 27 games he has played in this season, he has suited up for nine at center field, seven at third base, six at second base and one at shortstop. So far, he still hasn't recorded an error, posting a perfect 100% fielding mark. He has 35 assists, 26 putouts and seven double plays turned.

And while he likely won't be able to keep such consistently dominant efforts up all season long, picking up for the weaker horses right now is a big help for Cleveland.

With the front office calling up former No. 1 overall pick Travis Bazzana on Monday night, Schneemann is likely to spend less time at second base and more time in the outfield.

It's up to the coaching staff to figure out how to best play their cards moving forward, and leaving Schneemann in the deck really doesn't feel like an option anymore.