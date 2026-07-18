Ex-Guardians Pitcher Lands Deal in Korea Baseball Organization

Pedro Avila will get another chance to play professional baseball in 2026.

After being released just a few weeks back by the Cleveland Guardians, Avila landed a deal with the SSG Landers of the Korean Baseball Organization. The news, which broke back on Wednesday, July 8, saw the 29-year-old secure a deal worth $380,000 for the rest of the season. He can also earn another $200,000 in incentives, making the change of scenery worthwhile.

This past offseason, the Guardians signed Avila to a minor league deal that included a non-roster spring training invite. After a tough showing, he was released before being re-signed again to build up the system's pitching depth.

Avila could have likely rejoined the minor league system again, but signing with the SSG Landers guarantees him a lot more money than he would have made playing minor league ball.

Jul 11, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Cleveland Guardians manager Stephen Vogt (12) takes the ball to relieve pitcher Pedro Avila (60) in the sixth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Avila's 2026 Stint With Cleveland

Pitching as a starter for much of the year, Avila posted a 7.50 ERA across 60 innings of work. Unfortunately, many of his stats have trended in the opposite direction from where they have been in seasons past, as he allowed more hits and walks per nine innings, all while striking out fewer batters.

He will finish his stint in Columbus allowing 11.1 hits per nine innings, 2.1 home runs per nine innings and 4.8 walks per nine innings. His strikeout count, which has been all over the place for much of his career, will come in at 7.4 per nine innings.

His WHIP was also the highest he has seen since 2023, at a mark of 1.767.

Injuries could have forced Avila's way to Cleveland, but much of the right-handed side of the staff has stayed on the bump.

The last time he pitched in the major leagues was in 2024, and while he looked okay, he certainly doesn't have the stuff to take over anyone's spot in this year's staff. Moving on, at this point, makes sense for all parties involved.

Jul 29, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Cleveland Guardians pitcher Pedro Avila (60) delivers in the eighth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

International Action Again

This isn't the first time that Avila has gone overseas to play international ball.

In 2025, he logged 21 starts for the Yakult Swallows, posting a 3.33 ERA with many of his metrics being much more in the normal range. He struck out 74 batters and walked 42, all while giving up just four home runs.

While international ball may be his future for now, continuing to grow as a pitcher will only make him more intriguing for major league squads as he gets older.

And who knows, maybe another reunion in Cleveland could come up down the line if the organization needs a right-handed veteran to add some experience to the bullpen.