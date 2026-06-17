Gabriel Arias Answers the Call, Yet Guardians Can't Complete Rally vs. Brewers

Without José Ramírez, the Cleveland Guardians knew each game would be an uphill climb.

Looking for an extra boost both at the plate and in the field, the front office brought up Gabriel Arias this past weekend after it was confirmed that they'd be without the future Hall of Fame third baseman due to a broken hamate.

"I was already in the rehab, trying to come back to the team, and I understood I had to help the team in different ways," Arias said on stepping into Ramírez's spot. "And unfortunately had to be that way, that José, you know, [had to] step aside, but obviously, for none of us, it is not extra pressure. We need to help find the way, but there's no extra pressure for anybody.”

Gabriel Arias got two hits yesterday plugging in for Jose Ramirez at third. #GuardsBall@cracascade speaks to the next man up mentality that the Guards have no choice but to embrace.



presented by @FanDuel https://t.co/zX3esDMG1A pic.twitter.com/SVZAcD78aY — The Daily Guards (@DailyGuards) June 17, 2026

And in his first taste of big league action since early April, Arias looked the part. He didn't seem nervous or rattled by the challenge.

On Tuesday, June 16, the Guardians traveled to American Family Field in Milwaukee to take on the Brewers, falling 2-1. For most of the contest, the two sides were neck-and-neck before the Brewers smacked a solo home run late off reliever Hunter Gaddis to pull away and find a win.

Arias, who slotted in to play third base, batted eighth in the lineup, with the hope that he would help deliver some strong late at-bats. Fortunately, he did.

The 26-year-old infielder finished with two knocks in four at-bats, smacking in a run as well.

In the seventh inning of play, Arias stood in with the Guardians trailing 1-0, seeing an 82.8 mph curveball hung down the heart of the zone. He squared up the pitch, sliced it into right field and brought Stuart Fairchild around from second to score.

At the conclusion of the outing, manager Stephen Vogt shared that although the team lost, the fight they had and the production Arias brought to the lineup showed that they could compete without Ramírez and Angel Martinez, who is also on the injured list.

“No, no, I believe in all the guys in this locker room," Vogt said on whether the absence of Ramírez had an effect on the team. "That pitching staff, top to bottom, is incredible, just like ours. We're going to be playing a lot of close games against these guys. That's just how it's going to go. Got to keep grinding out at bats, keep grinding out pitches, working our walks, you know, finding holes, slugging when we get the chance.

Slade Cecconi was asked in Milwaukee if the absence of José Ramírez and Angel Martínez affects him in any way (via #Guardians audio):



“No, no, I believe in all the guys in this locker room. That pitching staff, top to bottom, is incredible, just like ours. We're going to be… — Mason Horodyski (@MasonHorodyski) June 17, 2026

"It's a game of inches, man. A couple balls go our way, we get a couple more runs, some things happen, you know. It's a tough game, but I trust all the guys in this locker room.”

With both Ramírez and Martínez out, and Chase DeLauter somewhat in limbo, the Guardians are going to have to look for players like Arias to step up. While they weren't able to pull out the win, Tuesday showed that with a strong pitching staff and some gritty at-bats, they can remain competitive.

The Guardians are right back in action on Wednesday night at 7:40 p.m. EST for the second outing of a three-game set against the Brewers.