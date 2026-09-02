Gavin Williams Punches Guardians Past Toronto In Career-Best Performance

Gavin Williams showed baseball that he may be one of the sport's best talents on the mound.

And he did it all while guiding the team to a much-needed win.

On Tuesday, Sept. 1, the Cleveland Guardians played host to the Toronto Blue Jays from Progressive Field, downing them 6-1. While the offense was guided by home runs from Patrick Bailey, Angel Genao and Angel Martinez, all of whom smacked two-run shots, the game wouldn't have been as comfortable if it weren't for Williams.

The 27-year-old went out and dominated the Blue Jays' offense across seven innings of work. He finished with 97 pitches thrown, 64 of which were strikes, all while posting a whopping 13 strikeouts. That strikeout mark is a new career-best for him.

“We knew he was going to come out with a little chip after his last one, but I don't think we could have asked for that,” Guardians manager Stephen Vogt said postgame. “Absolutely lights out by Gavin.”

"We kind of knew he was going to come out with a little chip after his last one, but I don't think we could ask for [more than] that."



(Via #Guardians zoom) Stephen Vogt following Gavin Williams' career high 13 strikeout performance vs the Blu Jays#GuardsBall @WEWS pic.twitter.com/mzx4k19EmO — Mason Horodyski (@MasonHorodyski) September 2, 2026

Nicknamed "The Big Rig", he threw 36 four-seamers and 30 curveballs, making them his go-to pitches on the night. He also mixed in a few sweepers and sinkers along the way. His four-seamer, which has seemingly only grown all year long, sat at around 98.6 mph and contributed four strikeouts. He maxed out at 100.5 mph on the night.

Funny enough, even with such a dominant performance and his numbers staying relatively similar to previous starts, Williams shared that he didn't have his best pregame bullpen.

“You don't always have your best stuff in the pregame ‘pens,” Williams said postgame. “But when there's somebody in the box, things change. If you would have seen it before the game, you would have had somebody [warming] up in the first inning.”

He didn't let a rocky pregame affect his performance on the mound, even with the start carrying significant postseason implications for the Guardians during an important homestand.

But that has just been a part of Williams' game this year: staying mentally focused.

“He definitely got stronger as the night went on,” Vogt said. “But he was throwing strikes. I think when we've seen Gavin [at his best], he's pitching in good counts, getting ahead, staying ahead, putting people away.”

He is now up to a career-best 217 strikeouts across 163 innings of work. He has also carried a 3.81 ERA and 1.092 WHIP into the back half of the season. The best part is that his control has gotten better with time, as he has only walked 50 batters, a big change from a career-high of 83 last season.

Cleveland's going to need this form to continue, as with just under 25 games to go in the season, each tick in the win-loss column will affect where the team ends up in the postseason race.

Scheduled to be back on the bump on Saturday, Sept. 5, the Guardians will take on the Detroit Tigers in an important in-division series.

But went on to say, the team is just trying to take things one night at a time.

"...We’re not looking too much ahead of what's going on," he said. "But [by] just staying present in what we're doing, everything's going to work out the way it needs to.”