Guardians' Gavin Williams Throws an Immaculate Inning Against Minnesota Twins

The Cleveland Guardians just had a very rare moment take place during their Thursday afternoon battle against the Minnesota Twins.

During the top of the fourth inning of their matchup, Guardians ace Gavin Williams made history for the team, throwing an immaculate inning by striking out three consecutive batters in nine total pitches.

It’s the first time since 2022 that a Guardians pitcher has thrown an immaculate inning, and the fifth time in franchise history that one has occurred. So many pitchers come close to achieving this rare feat, but Williams was able to get the job done.

Not only was Williams’ outing today highlighted by this historic moment, but he also was phenomenal through his seven innings pitched.

Williams was a force to be reckoned with against Minnesota’s hitters

Jul 9, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Gavin Williams (32) throws to the Minnesota Twins in the first inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Williams hasn’t been quite the pitcher, he was at the start of the season recently, he has been building on top of a few impressive games recently before his immaculate inning. He was considered one of the favorites to contend for a CY Young award but fell off the map through June.

Of course, the immaculate inning will outshine his performance against the Twins, but his performance overall is more than worthy of a mention.

Through seven innings pitched, Williams threw 11 strikeouts while only giving up two hits total, which is exactly what he needed to regain his confidence on the mound. It was around this time last year that Williams flirted with a perfect game, so it’s only right he makes history a year later.

After today’s phenomenal game for Williams, that now boosts his ERA up to 3.78, which is a trend in the right direction after his recent struggles. At one point this season, Williams’ ERA was as low as 2.04.

Jun 28, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians pitcher Gavin Williams (32) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Seattle Mariners at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s a shame Williams didn’t stay out there longer, as he was replaced by reliever Hunter Gaddis, who ultimately gave up a run and tied the game at one apiece.

As mentioned before, this performance was much needed for Williams, who struggled mightily in his last game against the Pirates. His three home runs surrendered were difficult to watch, but real fans know he has the ability to bounce back from these moments.

Williams’ next appearance is likely to be against their in-state rival Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday, July 29th. Cleveland needs to continue to rattle off as many wins as they can and should be able to with many of their starters returning to the lineup.