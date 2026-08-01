3 Takeaways From the Guardians' Friday Night Collapse Against the Diamondbacks

The offense wasn't pretty and the bullpen let Tanner Bibee down.

On Friday, July 31, the Guardians, led by a masterclass from Bibee on the mound, forgot how to finish games and put runs on the board, giving up three runs in the eighth inning and crossing home plate themselves just once.

They would fall 4-1 to the Arizona Diamondbacks in front of a sell-out crowd from Progressive Field.

Here are three of the biggest takeaways from Friday night's outing:

Jun 12, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Tanner Bibee (28) starts the game with the first pitch against the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1. Tanner Bibee Is Back In Business

Although, yet again, starting pitcher Tanner Bibee didn't get a lot of run support, he stuck to his game and delivered a great outing for the Guardians.

Bibee tossed just 22 pitches across the first two innings, striking out one along the way. He didn't allow a hit, run or walk.

Tanner Bibee puts two innings behind him relatively quickly:



0 Hits

0 Runs

0 Walks

1 Strikeout



22 Pitches Thrown.#GuardsBall — Cade Cracas (@CracasCade) July 31, 2026

In the third, Bibee kept it up, allowing just one hit but keeping the Diamondbacks at bay. He would finish the frame by picking off Ryan Waldschmidt, who had the lone hit, throwing 19 pitches along the way.

The 27-year-old would go on to blanket the Diamondbacks in the fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh.

Eventually, he would be pulled for left-handed reliever Erik Sabrowski after one out in the eighth inning, but such a dominant outing from Bibee was refreshing. He finished with a measly three hits allowed, two earned runs and one walk, striking out three along the way.

If Sabrowski had gotten two outs when he entered, instead of allowing two hits and a walk, Bibee would have left with a shutout under his belt.

Bibee finishes with three hits and one walk allowed across 7.1 innings pitched.



Three K's along the way.#GuardsBall — Cade Cracas (@CracasCade) August 1, 2026

His performance though moved his season ERA to 3.81.

2. Those Previously Injured Seem To Be Just Fine

To begin Friday's game, Angél Martínez made a miraculous play, diving into the netting in right field to record the final out of the first frame. He leapt off both feet and put his body on the line to catch what would be a foul ball.

After Martínez's incredible play, in the bottom of the inning, Ramírez drew a walk before stealing second on the very next pitch. Seeing him flash that speed that has made him so dangerous this season was a positive sign that he isn't limiting himself.

He would then score two batters later, as veteran Rhys Hoskins smacked a line-drive single off the left field wall.

Later in the game, Martínez made another acrobatic play, diving for a line-drive that had moved awkwardly through the air. He ended up having to shoot his body forward, nearly crushing his right arm in the process.

His catch would secure the second out of the seventh inning, helping get Bibee through the frame.

3. The Guardians Still Need To Address The Offense At The Deadline

Against Arizona's starting pitcher, Mitch Bratt, the Guardians looked lost at the plate.

He entered Friday's showing with an ERA above 5.0, with just 15 innings of work under his belt at the major league level this season. At 23 years old, Cleveland's bats should've had their way with him.

But as the story has been told this year, the offense just isn't good enough.

He held the Guardians to just three hits, four walks and one earned run, striking out two along the way. Yes, it wasn't a great showing, but the bats should have gotten to him more often.

The #Guardians' offense, after recording three hits, four walks and one run against Diamondbacks starter Mitch Bratt over the course of the first five innings, have just one walk across the last three innings.



That's just not going to cut it. #GuardsBall — Cade Cracas (@CracasCade) August 1, 2026

Against Arizona's relievers, they were held to just one walk across the final four innings.

If the bullpen was able to close out the contest, instead of practically handing the game away, the frustrations wouldn't be as high. However, when teams have little-to-no cushion due to the offense, these types of collapses tend to happen.

It is painfully obvious that the front office needs to add at least one new bat to this lineup with hopes of rewriting the storyline that has followed the club all year long.