Guardians Clinch Third Consecutive AL Central Division Crown

The Cleveland Guardians are inevitable.

The club entered Saturday night's game against the Kansas City Royals clinging to a one-game lead in the American League Central Division over the Chicago White Sox. Chicago held the tiebreaker, meaning the Guardians were facing a must-win game to keep the division lead.

For the third consecutive year, the American League Central runs through Cleveland.#GuardsBall | #StandGuard pic.twitter.com/NFjtRYWpQM — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) September 27, 2026

They did just that with another offensive explosion in an 11-5 victory, and got some much-needed help from the Colorado Rockies.

Guardians clinch the AL Central once again

Stephen Vogt is in his third season as Guardians manager and just clinched his third AL Central title. His team refuses to give up and won 9 of its last 10 games to hold off the White Sox. That stretch of play includes two wins over the White Sox, who are now set to play in the Wild Card Series.

The moment Cleveland finds out they clinched the AL Central for the third consecutive year!! pic.twitter.com/XE30JKm8xr — McNeil (@REFLOG18) September 27, 2026

The game did not get off to a great start as Tanner Bibee allowed three runs in the bottom of the first. His offense ended up bailing him out with a four-run inning off Michael Wacha in the top of the second. They never relinquished the lead en route to the 11-5 win.

Bibee took home the win to "improve" to 7-15 on the year, illustrating just how bizarre this season has been for the Guardians.

Simply winning the game was not enough to clinch the division. The Guardians needed help from the lowly Rockies and got just that. Colorado jumped on White Sox starter Davis Martin for three runs in the top of the first and ended up taking home a 9-6 victory to get to 58-103 on the season. The Rockies played the spoiler role to perfection and Guardians fans have plenty of thanks to give.

Sep 25, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cleveland Guardians second baseman Travis Bazzana (37) throws to first base during the second inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Clinching the AL Central division was monumental as it now means the entire roster can get rest before starting the ALDS next Saturday. There are no longer any pitching concerns as the whole staff will enter the best-of-5 series ready to go.

Even better, the Guardians will face the winner of the White Sox versus the AL West winner. Thus, they avoid the three AL East teams (Red Sox, Yankees, Rays) until at least the ALCS. Nothing is given in October, however, this is a massive advantage for the Guardians.

The team had a subdued celebration after clinching a playoff berth and can now go absolutely crazy to take in yet another division title.