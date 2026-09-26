Bullpen Blunders Nearly Cost Guardians, But Royals Hand Game Away in 5-Run Ninth

The Cleveland Guardians are just doing Cleveland Guardians things.

And somehow, someway, they pulled off a major ninth-inning comeback to take down the Kansas City Royals on the road to hold onto the top spot in the American League Central standings.

“That was an interesting game to say the least," Guardians manager Stephen Vogt said postgame. "We don't play very many like that, but really proud of our guys. You know, we got we punched them. They punched back, back and forth the whole game. The relay… I mean, what a pick by David Fry, and obviously Kwany getting it to Rocchy quick, Rocchy with the strong throw, but that was a huge play. That killed the momentum.

"Obviously, they ended up coming back to tie it up, but in the moment, obviously, that's a huge play. And David with the big homer,we love him, and he's had a tough year. Going down, coming back, but he's been huge for us."

Vogt is right, Friday's game was a weird one.

On Friday, Sept. 25, just three days before the 2026 MLB regular season comes to a close, the Guardians traveled to Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium to begin a three-game series against the Royals. To begin the outing, the two sides exchanged runs, going back and forth through the fifth inning.

Starting pitchers Gavin Williams and Noah Cameron gave up a combined total of 12 hits, 11 runs, 10 earned runs, three home runs and eight walks, with Williams bowing out after 3.1 and Cameron exiting after 5.0.

Sep 25, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cleveland Guardians pitcher Gavin Williams (32) on the mound during the second inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Speaking on Williams' rough night on the bump, Vogt highlighted his lack of control as the main reason for his struggles.

“Just looked like he wasn't too sharp from the very beginning," he said. "You know, I thought kind of working a little quick down the mound at times, but just didn't have that command, or wasn't very sharp, and kind of feel like he couldn't repeat his delivery.

"Just a tough night for Gavin.”

(Via #Guardians audio) Stephen Vogt to reporters in Kansas City on Gavin Williams night vs the Royals:



“Just looked like he wasn't too sharp from the very beginning. You know, I thought kind of working a little quick down the mound at times, but just didn't have that command, or… — Mason Horodyski (@MasonHorodyski) September 26, 2026

After Williams exited, the bullpen tried to hunker down and keep the game in control.

Left Tim Herrin would give up three hits and one earned run, but finished the fourth inning before the next three relievers kept the Royals quiet.

Heading into the bottom of the eighth inning, with a 7-5 advantage in hand, the Guardians' late-game arms started wavering, as righty Hunter Gaddis gave up three hits, one home run and two earned runs that frame.

With the game level, the Guardians needed to respond in the ninth.

Fortunately, they would, but with the help of some questionable pitching from Royals reliever Nate Pearson.

Pearson walked Nathaniel Lowe, Patrick Bailey and Brayan Rocchio within the first four batters of the frame. With the bases loaded, José Ramírez drew a walk, bringing in Bailey to score.

The Royals then removed Pearson, turning to Nolan Hoffman, who didn't do much better.

He walked Chase DeLauter, scoring Rocchio, and then walked Petey Halpin to score Steven Kwan.

Sep 25, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cleveland Guardians left fielder Angel Martinez (1) dives back to first base ahead of the tag during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Guardians finished the top of the ninth with an Angel Martinez double to left field, scoring DeLauter and Ramirez, with Halpin being thrown out at home.

And in the blink of an eye, the Guardians had pulled ahead 12-7, securing the win on the road.

“You just got to continue to make them work and pass the baton," Vogt said reflecting on the ninth. "And like I said, guys want to step up in that situation. Everyone wants to go and get the big double that breaks it open. But credit to our guys for staying patient, making them work, and taking the walks because that's not easy."

(Via #Guardians audio) Stephen Vogt to reporters in Kansas City on Cleveland finding momentum from late walks tonight:



“Yeah you just got to continue to make them work and pass the baton. And like I said, guys want to step up in that situation. Everyone wants to go and get the… — Mason Horodyski (@MasonHorodyski) September 26, 2026

Matt Festa allowed two runs in the ninth, giving the Royals a bit of late-game life, but it wasn't enough to spark a full-blown surge.

With the Guardians taking Game 1 of the series Friday night, and the Chicago White Sox also winning Game 1 of their series against the Colorado Rockies, the two teams remain separated by just one game atop the AL Central standings.

And with just two games remaining in the regular season, every game carries major weight, as a single loss could be the difference between winning the division and heading to the Wild Card round.

The Guardians and Royals meet back up on the diamond at 7:10 p.m. EST on Saturday, Sept. 27, for game two of the weekend series.