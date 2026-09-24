How Parker Messick’s Last Start of 2026 Determines A Lot For the Postseason

The Cleveland Guardians control their own destiny in the American League Central division. That means they will end up as division champions by winning the final four games of the season.

Doing that would give the team a bye right into the ALDS, avoiding a quick turnaround for a Wild Card series beginning Tuesday. That would also be great news for All-Star pitcher Parker Messick.

BIGPLAY's Bruce Drennan and Matt Fontana recently discussed why every remaining game is essentially a must-win for the team's chances of success in the postseason. Messick in particular may see his postseason impacted if the team ends up losing the division to the Chicago White Sox.

Parker Messick slated to start Sunday in Game 162

Drennan and Fontana noted how Messick is currently slated to start Sunday's game versus the Kansas City Royals. Doing so and ending up with a Wild Card berth may mean he misses the entire best-of-three series.

The White Sox won Thursday afternoon, putting them a half-game behind the Guardians before Thursday's game versus the Boston Red Sox. Chicago owns the tiebreaker, so a Cleveland loss Thursday night puts the White Sox back into first place.

That could lead to a scenario where Messick has to go Sunday to chase a division crown. Several Guardians losses before then could mean the team decides to rest Messick on Sunday, knowing he will be needed Tuesday or Wednesday. Conversely, the Guardians clinching the division by Saturday could lead to him resting as well.

Tanner Bibee is slated to start Friday, with Gavin Williams going on Saturday. That alone could mean Williams is out for at least the first game of a Wild Card series and potentially the second as well. That, or Stephen Vogt could opt to pull his ace early, saving his arm just in case. Messick going Sunday would likely eliminate him from the entire Wild Card Series.

The Guardians can avoid all of this drama by winning out, or hoping the White Sox falter against the Colorado Rockies over the weekend. Yet the 57-101 Rockies are not exactly a tough test this late in the year.

The good news for the Guardians is they get to finish the season with three games against a last-place Kansas City Royals team. However, they need to take care of business Thursday night after a frustration 1-0 loss against the Red Sox on Wednesday.