Guardians Face Tough Decision When It Comes to Jose Ramirez Injury

Jose Ramirez is a Cleveland Guardians legend and will have a statue outside Progressive Field once he retires. Fans will just do their best to forget his 2026 season ever happened.

Ramirez is a shell of his usual self this season, likely explained by the hand injury that kept him out for over a month this summer. He is hitting .231 on the season and has five total hits so far in the month of August.

He is clearly not at full strength and that leaves the Guardians with a tough decision to consider.

Guardians may need to place Jose Ramirez on the IL

Guardians manager Stephen Vogt is clearly not ignoring the issue, as Ramirez is not in the starting lineup Friday night. Rookie Angel Genao will get the start at third base instead.

Rest is good, but one day off will not allow Ramirez to truly reset and let any lingering pain in his hand fully recover. The numbers unfortunately show he needs some time away.

Ramirez has not had an extra-base hit since June 13, right before he went out with his injury. He returned July 22 and has failed to hit anything other than singles since then. That is just not going to cut it for a player routinely batting in the top of the order.

Guardians radio announcer Tom Hamilton recently said fans aren't going to see the usual version of Ramirez in 2026 and he appears to be spot on with each passing day.

The Tigers start a series against the Guardians tonight. Jose Ramirez has struggled since his return. Cleveland broadcaster Tom Hamilton told me " I don't think you are going to see Jose Ramirez that you're used to seeing until next year" pic.twitter.com/mernPiuD8e — Jeremy Otto (@JeremyOttoPxP) August 11, 2026

The Guardians have three decisions they can make. The first is to do nothing and continue to play Ramirez with only sporadic off days. That does not seem to be a recipe for success.

The second option is to place him on the IL for 10 days. This would give him some dedicated time off, but he would be set to return for only the final month of the season.

The third option is to shut him down for the remainder of the year. This does seem to make the most sense, not just because of his health but because this team simply does not look like a contender. What is an injured Ramirez going to do to help if they do reach October?

While the most logical choice, there is an important caveat to note. MLB seems headed for a work stoppage in 2027 and the most pessimistic estimates say the whole season could be canceled. That would mean a long time away from the game for Ramirez.

He may just want to play it out and hope for the best. He has indeed earned the right to make that call, even if it's not in the best interest of the team right now.