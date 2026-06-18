Guardians Get Positive Injury News as Top Relief Pitcher Moves Closer to Return

For the last few weeks, the Cleveland Guardians' bullpen hasn't looked quite like itself.

Fortunately, if recent developments are any indication, that could change sooner rather than later. And the front office might not have to worry about going out and making a splash just yet.

Back on May 25, the organization placed left-handed reliever Erik Sabrowski on the 15-day injured list with left elbow inflammation. His absence was immediately felt, as the bullpen has experienced more inconsistency than usual since then.

However, there is reason for optimism.

Sabrowski's recovery and rehabilitation process has gone well. After making an appearance in Double-A Akron on Wednesday, June 17, all signs point towards a return to the major league roster in the near future.

"Everything's trending towards him joining us soon," major league manager Stephen Vogt said before the Guardians' series finale against the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday.

Injury update on Erik Sabrowski: Stephen Vogt said he came out of his rehab outing feeling good and is currently in Cleveland with the club's medical staff.



"Everything's trending towards him joining us soon," though it's still unclear whether he'll need another rehab… — Zach Sweet (@by_ZachSweet) June 18, 2026

He went out for the top of the first inning, throwing 20 pitches across four batters faced. He was able to strike out two, but also walked two and gave up two unearned runs. He topped out at 94 mph.

The organization plans to take a look at the report and then establish the next steps in his recovery.

When he is able to step back out onto the bump at the major league level, the Guardians' late-game pitching should be right back to that dominant form it had displayed early in the season. Heading into mid-June, even with a few recent rocky showings, the bullpen ranks 11th in the league in ERA.

Averaging a group ERA of 3.71, a WHIP of 1.272, and 26 total saves, Sabrowski elevates that corp tenfold.

Across 66 outings and 62 innings pitched over the course of the last three years, the 28-year-old currently holds a 2-2 record, 1.43 ERA, 1.032 WHIP and nearly 14 strikeouts per nine innings.

He may sputter a bit when he returns at first, but if he can even remotely approach such numbers in the coming weeks, the Guardians would love the extra boost in reliability. Without guys like José Ramírez and Angél Martínez, Cleveland's pitching staff is going to be under an even brighter spotlight.

As long as there are no bumps in the road over the coming days, he should be good to go within the next few series.

The Guardians are preparing to take on the Houston Astros this weekend for a three-game set, with the first outing set for Friday, June 19, at 8:10 p.m. EST.