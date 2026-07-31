Tanner Bibee's Pitching Arsenal Emerges as Major Area of Improvement

As the Cleveland Guardians prepare for the final few months of the 2026 MLB season, the pitching staff can rest easy knowing that starting pitcher Tanner Bibee is playing at the top of his game.

While the Guardians may not be in the top spot in the American League Central standings, the team does have a chance to jump right back over the Chicago White Sox this weekend.

Playing host to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday, July 31, to kick off a three-game home series, Bibee will be on the bump. With a chance to get things started on the right note and climb further ahead of .500, all eyes will be on Cleveland's so-called ace to get the job done.

On the 2026 campaign, Bibee currently owns a 3.89 ERA with a 1.18 WHIP. He has also controlled the opposing bats well, holding them to a .239 batting average.

His offense hasn't helped him out at times, but he has kept the team in games and led them to a 4-10 overall record.

When asked about areas of his game that have seen the most growth, manager Stephen Vogt highlighted his pitching arsenal. Cleveland's skipper said that his ability to flex nearly all his pitches reliably has allowed him to become a better pitcher.

"Tanner has five very good pitches," Vogt said prior to Friday night's game. "On any given night, there are two or three of them that are better than the rest. All of the catchers have done a great job at riding those strengths, but Tanner, when he came up, was predominantly four-seam. Then, he went to a predominantly sinker. But now, he has a good 50-50 mix. He's using the two fastballs well and then the cutter-sweeper combo.

"His ability to spin the baseball and have the two different fastballs has helped him evolve into the pitcher he is."

The fifth-year professional has thrown his cutter 24.5% of the time this season, with his sinker coming in at a mark of 23.8% and his four-seamer at 22.5%. His changeup and curveball have come in spurts, being thrown 14.5% and 10.5% of the time, respectively.

As Vogt mentioned, his sweeper has gotten a lot better over time, but has only been utilized 4.2% of the time this season.

While the off-speed pitches haven't been thrown too often, they are some of his most effective.

His changeup and curveball have helped opposing batters to a sub-.200 batting average, with 27 recorded strikeouts along the way. He has also given up just 12 singles and three doubles. The hard-hit percentage may be a bit higher than he would like it to be, with him giving up five homers, but that's the give-and-take aspect of throwing pitches like that.

Either way, seeing his pitching arsenal grow the way it has this season is promising for the Guardians, especially with him set to be with the organization for the foreseeable future.

With Bibee on the bump, the Guardians will look to snag a win on Friday night and continue to see that growth on full display.