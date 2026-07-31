Guardians Interest in Outfielder Taylor Ward Complicates MLB Trade Market

If the Cleveland Guardians want to jump ahead of the Chicago White Sox, put some space between them and make a realistic push to contend in the 2026 MLB Postseason, a few moves will have to be made.

Fortunately, signs are pointing in the right direction and it looks like the front office recognizes that's the case.

On Friday, July 31, just hours before the Guardians were set to begin a three-game homestead against the Arizona Diamondbacks from Progressive Field, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal released a report that the organization is monitoring right-handed outfielder Taylor Ward.

According to Ken Rosenthal, the Guardians are one of the teams in the market for Baltimore OF Taylor Ward.



They tried to acquire him this winter.



Teams still do not know if the Orioles will make him available and if they will buy or sell. https://t.co/KPB10gXpFo — Justin L. (jlbaseball on bluesky) (@JL_Baseball) July 31, 2026

A member of the Baltimore Orioles, Ward presents a unique opportunity for the Guardians to add a righty to the lineup that can make an immediate impact.

"The teams pursuing right-handed hitting outfielders are waiting to see what the Baltimore Orioles do with left fielder Taylor Ward," Rosenthal wrote. "The clubs in that market, to varying degrees, include the New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies, Texas Rangers and Cleveland Guardians, according to briefed on the discussions... An executive from a club seeking to trade a right-handed hitting outfielder, granted anonymity for his candor, said teams are telling him they are first trying to acquire Ward."

The Orioles are reportedly monitoring the market surrounding Ward, and while they aren't necessarily just specifically buying or selling, they are open to a move if it is beneficial.

With almost everyone waiting to see what the Orioles end up doing with him, the market for a right-handed outfielder will remain in limbo. At this point in time, he's the diamond everyone's looking to put on their finger.

Rosenthal: Teams pursuing right-handed hitting OF are waiting to see what Orioles do with Taylor Ward.



Yankees, Phillies, Rangers, Guardians are involved in that market. pic.twitter.com/RyOz6DPA2y — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) July 31, 2026

The No. 26 overall pick in the 2015 MLB Draft, Ward has carved out an incredible solid nine years at the highest level of the game. Across 812 games and over 3,300 plate appearances, Ward's consistency has stood out as he has slashed .247/.335/.426 for an OPS of .762.

He has displayed a knack for consistency, keeping a keen eye and putting pop on his bat.

This season, at age 32, Ward has posted 20 doubles and seven home runs, all while walking 84 times to 101 strikeouts.

If Cleveland is able to land him, it would be a major boost to a relatively inconsistent outfield that has come and gone in spurts. While veteran Steven Kwan and rookie Chase DeLauter are starting to come around, Angel Martinez and the rest of the Guardians' youngsters have yet to show they have longevity in their successful sprees.

Especially if the coaching staff is looking to get a bit more flexibility in the lineup, a right-handed bat like Ward would help them out big-time.

Jul 20, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Baltimore Orioles left fielder Taylor Ward (3) runs to third base during the seventh inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Unfortunately, though, Ward isn't promised.

As Rosenthal wrote, a multitude of teams are interested in bringing him in. If Cleveland's front office isn't able to put together a worthwhile, beneficial package for the Orioles, they could be facing a situation where they have to look elsewhere.

And hopefully, if that ends up being the case, Cleveland has a back-up plan in place.