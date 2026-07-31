National Analyst Believes Guardians Roster May Not Be in Position To Make Trades

As the 2026 MLB Trade Deadline draws closer and closer, speculation has only grown surrounding what the Cleveland Guardians will do.

Following a quiet offseason after the 2025 season came to a close, where the organization did very little to improve the roster, the current major league squad has defied expectations and maintained a top spot in the American League Central standings.

However, with the Chicago White Sox slowly pulling ahead and no clear fix for the team's inconsistencies in sight, many think the front office needs to add a bit more talent to the clubhouse.

Cleveland Guardians right fielder Chase DeLauter (24) hits a base hit in the first inning between the Cleveland Guardians and Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Wednesday, July 29, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

On Friday, July 31, national insider Jeff Passan shared that he believes the Guardians will stay put, though, instead opting to utilize the talent they have within the organization. Due to the major league roster's struggles to find consistent results, he believes they haven't forced the front office's hand to make a big-time trade.

"Cleveland has maneuvered plenty at past deadlines," Passan wrote in an article for ESPN. "But between their lack of impending free agents -- only Rhys Hoskins' and Shawn Armstrong's contracts expire -- and a roster that hasn't proved itself entirely worthy of a significant investment in prospect capital, the Guardians could find themselves more or less standing pat."

The Guardians have plenty of young talent that they could move for a high-end player who could immediately contribute, especially if they are packaged together.

But Passan is somewhat right, the team hasn't put together enough results to say that a move at the deadline 100% pushes them over the hump. While it could, the front office doesn't want to risk moving a high-end prospect if it doesn't immediately help the major league squad out in a big way.

In league rankings, the Guardians are 28th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage, dead last in slugging percentage and 25th in wRC+. They are also 27th in home runs hit and 27th in runs scored.

While offense isn't always the name of the game, shown in how successful the Guardians have been in years past even with a rocky showing at the plate, when the postseason comes around, such struggles come out in full force.

"The Guardians are on the verge of taking over the dubious lead in all of MLB for fewest runs scored," Passan continued. "It is a band of ignominy -- and one with which Cleveland has grown familiar. Certainly it doesn't help that no Guardian has hit more than 13 home runs -- Kyle Manzardo leads the team in homers and somehow carries a .376 slugging percentage -- and the entire team has hit 105"

Passan went on to headline his paragraph on the Guardians "Not likely to do anything big" signaling he believes the organization will showcase that offseason activity, or lack thereof.

Only time will tell if the front office decides to capitalize on José Ramírez's dwindling timeline, or if they will continue to hope that the homegrown talent that has carried them for years somehow, someway makes a World Series run.

Should the Guards pass at the deadline and focus on the next few years of DeLauter, Bazzana, & co? #GuardsBall @CracasCade will be upset if the Guards don’t buy but understands the reasoning with a bright future ahead. pic.twitter.com/DVi9j29BBY — BIGPLAY Cleveland (@BIGPLAYcle) July 30, 2026