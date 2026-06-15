Guardians' José Ramírez Suffers Injury: Here's What We Know

Without José Ramírez, the Cleveland Guardians will have to do some soul-searching.

On Saturday, June 13, the Guardians played host to the Detroit Tigers for what would end up being the series finale. En route to taking home a 3-1 win, the Guardians lost three players throughout the contest due to injury, with Ramírez's being the headline grabber. It would be confirmed that Ramírez fractured the hamate bone in his left hand.

“That's part of life. I just thank God for giving me an opportunity to play, and obviously, those are things that are going to happen," Ramírez said about the injury he suffered. "I'm not upset. It's just part of the game, and I’ve just got to keep going.”

Here is everything we know about the Guardians' superstar's injury and what is next:

The Actual Injury Itself

In the bottom of the fifth inning on Saturday night, Ramírez smacked what seemed like a routine foul popout, with the ball sailing right up into the air and back down to Tigers catcher Dillon Dingler. However, it wasn't just any normal moment, as Ramírez later said that he felt something "pop" during his swing and that something didn't feel right.

#Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez in the clubhouse this morning following the injury announcement: #GuardsBall pic.twitter.com/kwEr0bvegw — Cade Cracas (@CracasCade) June 14, 2026

Although he tried to remain in the game, he would end up exiting.

According to MLB.com, hamate injuries occur relatively easily. The bone itself is very weak and fragile.

"The hamate bone is a small, wedge-shaped bone located in the wrist, on the pinky side," Anthony Castrovince of MLB.com wrote back in February. "It has a small, hook-like projection called the 'Hook of the Hamate.' Think of it like a tiny coat hook. It serves an important purpose as the attachment point for the transverse carpal ligament forming the roof of the carpal tunnel."

This type of injury would affect his ability to squeeze his glove and swing a bat, something that is obviously very important for baseball players.

While his toughness likely would have allowed him to return and finish Saturday's game, he opted to play it safe and exit the outing. In the long run, that decision is far better than risking further injury or aggravating the issue during a midseason regular-season game.

The Timeline

In the early Sunday morning hours, Ramírez was placed on the 10-day injured list while the team evaluates the next steps.

The 33-year-old future Hall of Famer confirmed that no official timeline had been laid out, with surgery pending. Once that is complete, there will be a better feel for a projected return, but for now, that part of the situation remains up in the air.

#Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez shared earlier today that he is still working through the evaluation process of his injury. There is no established timeline on anything just yet. #GuardsBall pic.twitter.com/pMfbvcU33f — Cade Cracas (@CracasCade) June 14, 2026

However, on an expected basis, he is looking at a five to seven week recovery window.

"We are still talking to the doctors," he said Sunday morning. "They know that something is broken, something related to my hamate bone. But not timelines or anything like that..."

The Next Steps

Ramírez shared on Sunday that he is working with the Guardians' medical staff to try to begin the recovery process. In the meantime, he said that he will continue bringing positivity and energy to Cleveland's clubhouse and dugout, as the team continues to fight to stay atop the American League Central.

#Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez on how he is going to stay energetic and positive in the dugout while being injured:#GuardsBall pic.twitter.com/RITmC317e3 — Cade Cracas (@CracasCade) June 14, 2026

Ramírez also said that he has trust in his teammates, noting that he expects them to be able to hold down the ship while he is off the diamond.

"I trust wholeheartedly in them, and I know they were going to be able to start competing, so I know we're going to be able to compete for the playoffs when I'm not around," he said.

The Guardians will return to the field on Tuesday, June 16, for a road series against the Milwaukee Brewers. The three-game set will run through Thursday, before the Guardians take on the Houston Astros at the end of the week.

At some point along the way, an update should be provided about when Ramírez's surgery date is set for.