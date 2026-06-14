Guardians Cancel Sunday Series Finale Against Tigers, Announce Rescheduled Date

The Cleveland Guardians and Detroit Tigers will not play on Sunday, June 14, from Progressive Field.

Due to weather on the horizon, which would hinder the ability to get the full game in, the Guardians and Tigers will reschedule Sunday's bout. Instead of playing on the 14th of June, the two sides will play in a doubleheader on Friday, Sept. 4. That game will be set for 2:10 p.m. EST.

The #Guardians and Tigers game for Sunday, June 14, has been postponed.



Double header on Sept. 4th is the rescheduled date.#GuardsBall — Cade Cracas (@CracasCade) June 14, 2026

That series will now be four games, running from Friday through Sunday.

The news came in just after 1:00 p.m., 40 minutes until the scheduled start time was expected to be at. For roughly 30 minutes, speculation was running rampant on whether or not the outing was going to occur, as rain was expected in Cleveland during the afternoon.

The field had not yet been lined an hour before the scheduled first pitch, with players and coaches not seen on the diamond either.

Then, around 12:50 p.m. EST, Tigers reporter Chris McCosky revealed that Tigers coaches had made their way to the bus.

There is no official word yet, but the Tigers coaching staff is heading toward the bus. Pretty good sign that Tigers-Guardians will be cancelled today. — Chris McCosky (@cmccosky) June 14, 2026

The only thing that was holding the official announcement back seemed to be the need to iron out the details for the postponement. The front office needed to make sure that they had a date set for the rescheduling.

When announced, the release stated: "The Cleveland Guardians announced today’s game (June 14) against the Detroit Tigers has been postponed due to inclement weather and will be rescheduled as part of a split doubleheader on Friday, September 4, with the rescheduled game starting at 2:10 p.m. ET and the original September 4 game starting at 7:10 p.m. ET. Gates for the first game (rescheduled game) will open at 1:00 p.m. ET, while gates for the originally scheduled game will open at 6:00 p.m. ET. Fans will be cleared from the ballpark between games.

"Fans holding tickets dated June 14 can use their exact same ticket to enter the 2:10 p.m. game on September 4 and do not have to exchange (they will not be able to attend the night game unless they hold a ticket for that game as well ). If fans are unable to attend the makeup game on September 4, they will be able to make an exchange."

The exchange process is different for those holding single-game tickets than for those holding season tickets.

The Guardians were expected to showcase a new-look lineup on Sunday, with José Ramírez, Chase DeLauter and Angel Martinez all out with injuries. Now, the team will get a break to try and reset before they travel to Milwaukee to take on the Brewers this week.