Guardians Lefty Trade Deadline Acquisition Struggles Against Orioles, Pulled Early

The Cleveland Guardians' path to the postseason only grows more difficult.

On Wednesday, Sept. 9, the Guardians took on the Baltimore Orioles in a rubber match from Camden Yards, with the home side coming out on top in a big way, 9-5. While the offense got going early, hanging two quick runs on the heads of the Orioles in the first, starting pitcher Foster Griffin delivered a shaky performance that left the team fighting to comeback.

Griffin, who was making his seventh appearance with the Guardians since being acquired at the 2026 MLB Trade Deadline, turned in just 2.1 innings of work. He gave up seven hits, eight earned runs and two walks, striking out four along the way.

He tapped out at 62 pitches.

“You know, I thought Foster threw the ball well first couple innings, and then third inning, I thought he threw the ball well. They got a lot of you know dink hits and really good placement on their part, and they just poured it on," manager Stephen Vogt said after the loss. "Felt like every pitch was right there to get us out of it, and they just kept falling. And you know, it happened pretty quick and got away from us.”

While Vogt is somewhat right, Griffin sure hasn't impressed much in his limited action in the navy blue and red.

All eight runs Griffin allowed came in the second frame, with the Orioles taking flight practically out of nowhere.

“Looking back, yeah, you think exactly that: It's just how did that keep happening? You know, I felt like really the only ball that was hit really hard was the Pete Alonso one," Griffin said. "Other than that, I felt like I was making my pitches, and you know, the 0-2 hit by pitch hurts as well. Threw it right, kind of right where I wanted, but just got his back foot.

"So it's just one of those outings you just kind of look back on, trying to flush, just try and chalk it up to baseball.”

(Via #Guardians audio) Foster Griffin breaks Down what he saw during Baltimore’s 8 run 3rd inning va Cleveland:



“Looking back, yeah, you think exactly that: It's just how did that keep happening? You know, I felt like really the only ball that was hit really hard was the Pete… — Mason Horodyski (@MasonHorodyski) September 10, 2026

Cleveland's front office sent away countless young prospects and molded the starting rotation in another way by trading for Griffin, and his hot arm he had in Washington is needed for the Guardians to chase the Chicago White Sox at the top of the American League Central standings.

Since joining the team back in early August, Griffin has posted a 5.94 ERA and a 1.590 WHIP, all while allowing 10.8 hits per nine innings pitched.

Looking to get back to that early-season form he was displaying, the 31-year-old will return to the mound during the Guardians' must-win series against the White Sox early next week.

The two sides will kick off a series from Progressive Field on Monday, Sept. 14, at 6:10 p.m. EST.