Guardians Prospect Kody Huff Discusses Career-Best Season, Defensive Versatility

Kody Huff is putting together the best season of his professional career with the Columbus Clippers, the Triple-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. Combining power at the plate with defensive versatility, the catcher has become a player worth watching as he pushes for an opportunity in Cleveland.

Huff was drafted in the seventh round of the 2022 MLB Draft by the Colorado Rockies before being traded to the Cleveland Guardians in November 2023. He spent the 2024 season with Double-A Akron and has played for the Columbus Clippers in both 2025 and 2026.

Finding consistency at the plate

This year, the 25-year-old has found his swing. Huff has 17 home runs this season—more than twice his previous season-high total—and he’s tied with Cooper Ingle for the Clippers lead. He attributes his success to staying steady in his game-day regimen.

“It’s just been finding consistency in my routine, coming to the field, recovering,” Huff said. “That’s played a huge part in it. I think just finding my identity as a player as well just on both sides of the ball and kind of believing in my skills and continuing to develop those every day.”

Expanding his defensive versatility

Huff's development this season hasn't been limited to the plate. He’s also seen reps at first and third base with the Clippers, which he believes has made him a more complete player.

“I think it’s helped me a lot, honestly,” Huff said about seeing time in other positions. “First just athletically, I think just getting out from behind the plate and seeing some different positions, some different parts of the field, I move my body in different ways. I think I just see the game a little differently. It’s been fun to play different positions and kind of learn some new skills along the way.”

Making an impact in the clubhouse

Huff's value extends beyond his production on the field. Before sitting down for his interview, a fellow player joked that Huff is the type of guy you would let date your daughter—a testament to the respect he's earned inside the Clippers clubhouse.

“In the clubhouse I think I have a good ability to connect with anybody from any part of the world, from different backgrounds,” Huff said. “I love to meet people where they’re at and find common ground, so I think that would be my best strength.”

Huff and the Columbus Clippers continue their series against the Syracuse Mets this week, the Triple-A affiliate of the New York Mets. The catcher has already homered once in the series.