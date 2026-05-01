Guardians' Series Against Athletics is Larger Than it Seems

The Cleveland Guardians travel to Sacramento for a weekend series against the AL West-leading Athletics. This is an odd little sandwich spot on their schedule. They just went to Toronto, came back home to face the Rays, and now go to Sacramento before traveling to Kansas City, then back home.

Usually, teams head out west for more than one series, but instead, the Guardians have to deal with the West Coast changes for three days before heading back to Central time to take on two straight division rivals.

The Guardians cannot get caught sleeping in this spot.

Do Not Underestimate the Athletics

Apr 30, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics first baseman Nick Kurtz (16) hits an RBI double against the Kansas City Royals during the second inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

The Athletics are currently leading the AL West by 1.5 games over the Seattle Mariners. The Mariners have been hot, but the A’s have not been far behind over the last two weeks. If the Athletics want to stay in first, they need to take down the AL Central-leading Guardians.

Going out west to Sacramento for one series is demanding. It is not the greatest place to be as a visiting club, as the amenities are not the usual MLB-style due to the park being a Minor League stadium.

Not only that, but the Athletics have a stout offense headlined by the winner and runner-up to last year’s Rookie of the Year Award in Nick Kurtz and Jacob Wilson. You also have Shea Langeliers, Brent Rooker, and Tyler Soderstrom, among others, to worry about. Their pitching is not out of this world, but it has been good enough to get them off to a good start.

The Guardians’ offense has struggled a bit, and so have some of their starters. This series is huge in terms of what comes next. If the Guardians drop this series, they will be riding a low heading into Kansas City, then home against the Twins. Those two series are of great importance. The Guardians are tied for first in the Central right now, and the Royals have been struggling all season, while the Twins have begun to come back down to Earth the past week.

The Guardians will obviously have their eye on those two series, but that does not mean they can coast through the Athletics. They will take advantage of you in those spots, and facing a team with the offense of the A’s will be a great test to see if the starting rotation’s back end can begin to fix some of their issues.

Back-to-Back Division Rivals

Apr 29, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (7) flips his bat after hitting a single against the Athletics in the ninth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

As mentioned, after Sacramento, Cleveland travels to Kansas City with no day off to take on the Royals. Kansas City may be sitting dead last in the Central currently, but they are 9-7 at home compared to 3-12 on the road. And they will be facing a Guardians team that just spent a series out west at a Minor League stadium, facing a good Athletics team. If the Guardians have any West Coast effects, the Royals will be looking to capitalize on them.

The Royals need the series against the Guardians in the worst way. They are only 3.5 games behind the Guardians for first place, and this series will be a way for them to begin to get their season turned around with hopes of winning the division.

After the Royals come the Twins. Fortunately, Cleveland will be back at home for this series. The Twins are another Central team that struggles on the road, currently sitting at 5-10. The Twins exceeded expectations in April, but have since begun to falter a little bit. Their offense can still put up runs, but their pitching has gone a little awry. The Guardians need to take advantage of facing a bad team at home after a handful of really challenging series.

If the Guardians can have a successful start to May, they could be looking at a healthy lead in the AL Central. If they are middling or worse, they could be looking behind a couple of teams in the Central. Things are tight in the division, so every win matters, especially those head-to-head. That does not mean the Guardians can get away with coasting on the West Coast for a weekend. They need to focus on the task at hand, and right now, that is the Athletics, who can and will make you pay for your mistakes.