Guardians Top Pitching Prospect to Undergo Career-Altering Elbow Surgery

The Cleveland Guardians have been smacked with injuries lately.

At the major league level, the organization saw José Ramírez, Angél Martínez and Chase DeLauter end up on the injured list. Ramírez and Martínez are expected to be out for nearly two months, while DeLauter's future remains in question.

And while everyone was hopeful that the streak of injuries would end there, the farm system was hit hard this weekend.

Breaking in the early afternoon hours of Sunday, June 21, it was announced by the Guardians' assistant general manager, James Harris, that prospect pitcher Khal Stephen would have to undergo right elbow surgery. Stephen, the organization's No. 4 prospect, had recently been placed on the injured list due to soreness.

However, while everything initially pointed towards him returning in due time, a further scope from Dr. Keith Meister recommended surgery for the 23-year-old.

According to Harris, there is not an official plan or timeline in place, but the possibility of Tommy John surgery has not been ruled out yet. If that direction is taken, Stephen could be off the rubber for the next few seasons as he recovers.

“We'll lean on Dr. Meister,” Harris said in a report on MLB.com. “Our doctors have been in communication with him... It's a team effort, and a surgery like that and a rehab like that is over a year. Over that course of time, a week or so to get it right and make sure that we're heading this in the right direction is worth it.”

Before ending up on the injured list, Stephen was displaying good command of the baseball and was continuing to develop at a nice rate.

He owned a 3.44 ERA, 1.364 WHIP and 49 strikeouts across 55 innings pitched. While he obviously still had plenty of work to do to make his way up to Triple-A Columbus, with the lack of pitching depth Cleveland has at the starting position, he was somewhat on a fast track to potentially making an MLB debut in 2026 or 2027.

“Obviously he's disappointed,” Harris continued. “He's a good pitcher and we're excited about him, and we thought that he could help us this year. But we know that he's going to fight and work hard to help us in the future.”

Earlier this year, Stephen had an exclusive interview with Sports Illustrated/BIGPLAY Sports Network, sharing that the organization had been very vocal with him about the plan in place for his career.

"The goal is to continue developing, but, you know, go out and win and prove yourself to continue to move up the system," he said about the mentality he was pushed to have heading into the season. "So there's a lot of edge to a lot of the players on this team. Like, you can kind of feel how close it is as you continue to progress. So definitely just... doing what you can to win, but also to prove that you have what it takes to continue to climb."

While this may be a setback in Stephen's journey, the hope is that when he returns, he can make an immediate impact on the Guardians' major league roster.

For now, the organization must manage his recovery carefully and begin establishing a timeline for his return.