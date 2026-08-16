Chase DeLauter Exits in Third Frame of Sunday Outing Against Padres

The Cleveland Guardians removed Chase DeLauter from Sunday's contest against the San Diego Padres due to mild left hamstring tightness, according to MLB.com's Tim Stebbins. He left ahead of the third inning.

After dropping game one of the series on Friday night, the Guardians rallied Saturday with a good bit of offensive production, all while the pitching staff kept the Padres off the basepaths. Heading into Sunday's showing from Progressive Field, all eyes were on the Guardians, with hopes they could end a four-series losing streak.

Now, the team battling for positioning in a crowded American League Central race will have to do it without their standout rookie.

In his place, the coaching staff turned to Angel Martinez, who entered the contest to play in left field. Jo Adell, who was in that spot, shifted to the right side of the field.

Chase DeLauter has exited the game.



Angel Martínez takes over for him, playing left. Jo Adell moves to right. — Tim Stebbins (@tim_stebbins) August 16, 2026

Before he exited the outing, DeLauter had caught one fly ball and popped out in his lone at-bat. In neither situation did the 24-year-old seem to have any issues.

This season, he has already had one small injury scare coming in an early-year outing against the Los Angeles Dodgers. In the top of the first, going up against future Hall of Famer Shohei Ohtani, he fouled a ball off his left foot. It was later ruled that he had a left-foot contusion.

Fortunately, he only missed a few games.

A few months later, DeLauter was placed on the 10-day injured list after sustaining a rib fracture on the right side of his body. Playing in right field in a game against the Detroit Tigers, he crashed into the wall while trying to make a play.

He ended up missing roughly 14 days before returning to the diamond.

Ever since that, though, not only has he been healthy, but he has also been one of the Guardians' best players. Across the last 40 games, he is slashing .321/.390/.494 for an OPS of .884. He has smacked 52 hits, 10 doubles and six home runs, contributing 23 RBI along the way.

He has also put together solid patience at the plate, drawing 19 walks to 28 strikeouts.

If Cleveland is to lose DeLauter due to a long-term injury, it would be a major blow to a team that cannot afford any downgrade in production at the moment. The Chicago White Sox, Minnesota Twins and Detroit Tigers are all ahead of them in the division standings.

Following Sunday's outing, win or lose, the Guardians are expected to provide a further update on DeLauter's status.