Highly Touted Power-Hitting Prospect Promoted Within Guardians Farm System

While the Cleveland Guardians are lacking power at the major league level, the minor league system is producing plenty of it.

On Sunday, August 9, the front office promoted top hitting prospect Jace LaViolette to Double-A Akron, continuing his quick rise through the farm system. The 22-year-old was drafted just last year with the No. 27 pick in the 2025 MLB Draft and has already climbed just two stops below the highest level of the game.

OF Jace LaViolette is making his way to Akron.



The 2025 first-round draft pick is being promoted to Double-A. A very quick climb through the system so far. #GuardsBall — Cade Cracas (@CracasCade) August 9, 2026

Ranked as the No. 11 prospect in the organization, according to the MLB Pipeline rankings, LaViolette is poised to be one of the most exciting power hitters for years to come.

This season, LaViolette has been swinging for the hills, smashing 15 doubles, two triples and 18 home runs across 82 appearances with the High-A Lake County Captains. His slash line currently sits at .233/.340/.457.

He is certainly bashing the baseball, but one of his biggest flaws is how often he strikes out. He has drawn 47 walks and struck out 145 times.

If he can slow down his approach at the plate, show a bit more patience, and avoid swinging and missing, he could begin receiving the same praise Chase DeLauter received while making waves through the minor leagues. Like DeLauter, LaViolette will have to stay healthy.

I’ve talked about him before, but Jace LaViolette is a freak of nature.



He’s 6’6”, 230 pounds and apparently was the second fastest guy in camp behind Stuart Fairchild.



Oh by the way, he also crushes the baseball. #GuardsBall



pic.twitter.com/9jZetPL9DI — Cade Cracas (@CracasCade) March 25, 2026

The former Texas A&M Aggie didn't play a second of minor league action last season due to a procedure that was done on his left hand.

He first broke his hand in late May 2025 before undergoing a cleanup procedure a few weeks later after Texas A&M was knocked out of the SEC Tournament. Fortunately, the Guardians were careful with his recovery and did not rush him back to the diamond after selecting him in the draft. So far, he has shown no lingering effects from the injury.

LaViolette will likely remain in Double-A until his chase rate drops and he begins to level out his walk-to-strikeout ratio.

Alongside him, other members of the 2025 draft class have made quick work of their development timelines. Outfielder Aaron Walton, first baseman Nolan Schubart, third baseman Luke Hill and shortstop Dean Curley have all made their way to Akron as well.

With the 2026 MLB Draft class already receiving a few assignments to different minor league teams, last year's class will try to continue rising through the ranks as they itch for an opportunity to play at Progressive Field.

And if the current struggles continue to last, their chances may come quicker than many initially thought.