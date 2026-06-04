Kyle Manzardo Has Turned His Season Around With Recent Offensive Production

Wednesday, June 3. It's the top of the second inning. The Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees are knotted up at zero.

A day earlier, the Guardians had downed the Yankees, 9-4, to take the series opener. Through the opening frame of action, though, on Wednesday, it felt like everyone at Yankee Stadium was destined to witness a pitcher's duel.

But Kyle Manzardo, one of Cleveland's most fierce power bats, had other plans in mind. He wanted to put his team ahead early and set the tone.

He faced a 2-2 count to leadoff the frame. With right-handed pitcher Gerrit Cole staring back at him, Manzardo tightened his grip around his bat, bit on a knucklecurve on the inside of the plate and belted it 370 feet.

That towering home run shot put the Guardians ahead, 1-0, giving them the advantage and sparking the momentum for the team for the remainder of the contest.

The Guardians would go on to win, 5-4, taking the series on the road in the Bronx. Such a result wasn't expected and probably wouldn't have been found if it weren't for Manzardo, whose play recently has been game-changing.

#Guardians first baseman Kyle Manzardo on the success he has had in New York through the first two games of the series:



"I've been hitting the ball pretty hard. I feel like so much of it for me is just being able to limit chase, so if I'm not chasing, there's a good chance I'll… — Cade Cracas (@CracasCade) June 4, 2026

"I've been hitting the ball pretty hard," Manzardo said postgame on Wednesday. "I feel like so much of it for me is just being able to limit chase, so if I'm not chasing, there's a good chance I'll be able to damage the baseball.”

After going 2-for-4 with a homer from the plate on Tuesday, he followed up such a performance by going 3-for-4 with a homer on Wednesday. In the series so far, he is batting .625 against some of the league's best arms.

But this isn't something new. Yes, he began the year a bit rocky and inconsistent, but since the start of May, he has looked brand new.

Kyle Manzardo’s been one of the best 1B offensively since the middle of May.



Last 15 games:



49 AB

.327/.411/.714

5 HR

10.7% BB% | 41.1% K%

.476 wOBA

209 wRC+



He has 2 HR & 2 2B over his last 2 games.#GuardsBall pic.twitter.com/RjL6N6qO4b — Tobey Schulman (@tschulmanreport) June 4, 2026

Over the course of the last 26 outings dating back to the 1st of May, Manzardo is slashing .296/.380/.593 for an OPS of .973. During that time, he also has 24 hits, four doubles, one triple and six home runs.

While he has 30 strikeouts to 10 walks, he has shown a bit of extra poise at the plate, something that has directly resulted in his numbers getting better as the season has progressed.

In Tuesday's win, he had a really strong 13-pitch at-bat, which ended in a walk. Manzardo shared that situations like that help keep you locked into the game and build confidence, especially when you are consistently making contact and fouling balls off.

"I think it's definitely one of those things that can lock you in a little bit, as a hitter, just seeing that many pitches, being able to fight off so many pitches," he said.

Manzardo may not be in Wednesday's mid-day lineup as the Guardians look to close out the series in New York, but he has shown that he doesn't need everyday reps to maintain consistency. This season, he has bounced in and out of the lineup several times, but hasn't let that waver his confidence at the plate.

He will likely jump right back into action this weekend when the Guardians travel to Arlington, Texas, to take on the Rangers for a three-game series.