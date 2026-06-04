3 Takeaways From the Cleveland Guardians' Series Win Over the New York Yankees

Winning games on the road is always a more difficult task at the highest level of the sport.

But through the first two games of the midweek road series against the New York Yankees, the Cleveland Guardians have made things look pretty straightforward and comfortable.

On Wednesday, June 3, the Guardians completed the series win, downing the Yankees 5-4 with a mix of hitting and controlled pitching. At the plate, while the youngins' led the charge in series past, it was Kyle Manzardo and José Ramírez who stood out and pushed the team to a victory.

And now, due to their efforts, the Guardians are tied for the second-best record in the American League.

Here are three of the major takeaways from Wednesday night's showing.

Jun 3, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez (11) reacts after a solo home run during the sixth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

1. José Ramírez Has Returned To Normal

After months of struggling to begin the season, Ramírez has returned back to a bit of normalcy. He is hitting with power, finding the gaps in the defense and staying disciplined.

On Wednesday night, he started his day with a single in the top of the fourth, before stealing second base. He was then sent in to score by a Rhys Hoskins homer. His second at-bat, which came in the sixth, saw him send his ninth home run of the season to deep right field.

He then ended his day with a single to right in the eighth, concluding with a 3-for-4 mark with three runs scored.

“He’s the best player in the world," manager Stephen Vogt said. "Obviously got off to a slow start for him, which most people in the league would love to start that he got off to, but he's really, these last couple of weeks, he's been hitting the ball hard all year. But these last couple of weeks it's really starting to look like Hosey.”

2. Kyle Manzardo's Streak Since May Has Been Impressive

Like Ramírez, Manzardo has played a big role in the Guardians' success while on the road in the Bronx.

After going 2-for-4 with a homer from the plate on Tuesday, he followed up such a performance by going 3-for-4 with a homer on Wednesday. In the series, he is batting .625 against some of the league's best arms.

When asked about what has been working so well, the 25-year-old shared that as long as he keeps his chase rate down, he will continue to be able to smack the ball.

“Yeah, I mean, I've been hitting the ball pretty hard," he said. "I feel like so much of it for me is just being able to limit chase, so if I'm not chasing, there's a good chance I'll be able to damage the baseball.”

#Guardians first baseman Kyle Manzardo on the success he has had in New York through the first two games of the series:



"I've been hitting the ball pretty hard. I feel like so much of it for me is just being able to limit chase, so if I'm not chasing, there's a good chance I'll… — Cade Cracas (@CracasCade) June 4, 2026

Manzardo's season slashing line has jumped up to .240/.323/.413 for an OPS of .736 with seven home runs.

3. Tim Herrin Has Bounced Back

Of all the performances, this one feels extra sweet.

Following a three-run outing on Sunday in the series finale against the Boston Red Sox, a frame that ultimately led to the Guardians losing, Herrin returned back to efficient pitching in the Bronx.

He threw 15 pitches across one inning on Tuesday, striking out one batter, before pitching through 0.2 innings on Wednesday, K'ing another.

Forgetting Sunday's blunder and bringing consistency to a bullpen in a must-win series was big for the Guardians.

Now, the only hope is that Herrin and the rest of the staff can settle in more as the tough opponents continue to come down the road.