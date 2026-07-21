Livvy Dunne Roasts Cleveland Guardians After 7-1 Loss

Livvy Dunne is a superstar in her own right following her gymnastics career at LSU. She is now in the spotlight all summer as she roots on her boyfriend, fellow superstar Paul Skenes.

Her fame means MLB teams are always looking to make a pun or two when Skenes is on the mound. The Cleveland Guardians did just that on Sunday, only for the joke to backfire.

Livvy Dunne has fun at expense of the Cleveland Guardians

At the time of writing, the Guardians are enjoying an offensive explosion against the Minnesota Twins. This is a welcome shift from the weekend when the Pittsburgh Pirates took two of three in Cleveland.

Skenes was on the mound Sunday after the two teams split Saturday's doubleheader. And at one point, the game was tied 1-1 after Steven Kwan laid down a perfect bunt. The Guardians social team decided to say that play was a job well "Dunne."

Unfortunately, the team would be "Dunne" scoring after that, falling by the ugly final of 7-1.

The tweet stayed up, and Dunne has some fun at the Guardians' expense, saying: "Game was Dunne at 7-1 Pirates."

Game was Dunne at 7-1 Pirates 🤷🏼‍♀️ https://t.co/IRG7ZNzqWt — Olivia Dunne (@livvydunne) July 20, 2026

She was absolutely correct, as the bats fell quiet in what was the second 7-1 loss of the series. A Travis Bazzana walk-off home run Saturday night prevented a sweep at the hands of the Pirates, who are a winning team in 2026.

This back and forth could signal a budding rivalry between the two teams and their fans. The Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers already have a fierce rivalry, so one between the Guardians and Pirates makes perfect sense, even if they are in separate leagues.

For now, the Guardians will have to worry less about rivalries and more about consistent offense. The Guardians just reached 400 runs scored Monday night, becoming one of the final teams in all of MLB to reach that mark.

It is fair to point out the team is still waiting for the returns of Jose Ramirez and Angel Martinez. However, it's also fair to note the team should be aiming to add some offensive help before the trade deadline.

Getting roasted by Dunne, a Pirates fan, is not a great place to be for a team with World Series aspirations. At the same time, the organization's social media team may want to revisit their strategy to avoid setting themselves up for such easy burns.