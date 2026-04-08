Brayan Rocchio Provides Insight Into His Mindset During Late-Game Clutch Moments

Brayan Rocchio has brought some of that late-October magic he always seems to have with him into 2026.

On Tuesday, April 7, the Cleveland Guardians played host to the Kansas City Royals for game two of an early-season American League Central series. The Guardians, who have been hitting the ball inconsistently to begin the year, finally seemed to have found a groove, with Brayan Rocchio walking the game off with an RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning.

And somehow, someway, it seems that in the biggest Guardians moments over the past few months, Rocchio has answered the call.

"I think it never gets easier," Rocchio said through translator Agustin Rivero about clutch moments in Tuesday's postgame press conference. "You feel that there's this added pressure, this added, for me, most importantly, is the trust that you sold. My teammates are relying on me..."

The Guardians had two on base with one out with the game level at one in the bottom of the ninth. Rocchio came up to the plate, stood in and saw a ball inside and outside of the zone, then he swung at a ball low, fouling it off. With the count sitting 2-1, he fouled off the next pitch as well, a cutter high and in the zone.

However, it was evident that Rocchio was trying to end the game.

He then saw an 84.8 mph changeup on the far side of the zone, roping it into right field, sending CJ Kayfus past home plate.

"To be honest, I wanted to get the game over," Rocchio said through translator Agustin Rivero. "I felt like I wasn't able to move as I wanted to in the cold... I didn't want to be dealing with that."

Just last season, towards the tail-end of September, he had a similar clutch moment. The Guardians entered extra innings against the Texas Rangers in the regular season finale, needing someone to step up and pull through. With two on base, the Guardians down by two, Rocchio stepped up to the plate and delivered a three-run blast off the right field pole.

That type of power coming from a bat so low in the lineup is exactly what can make the Guardians' bats more impactful, especially if it can be on a consistent basis.

When asked about how he stays focused and ready to go in any situation thrown his way, Rocchio said that he just sticks to the confidence and trust he has in himself.

"But you just have to focus on you, simplify things, and I think it helps that you're not thinking about your personal stats or anything," Rocchio said through translator Agustin Rivero. "You just try to win the game for the guys and that's always the most satisfying part."

On the 2026 campaign, Rocchio is currently slashing .206/.341/.324 for an OPS of .665, with seven hits, one double and one home run. Being so low in the lineup, RBIs are sometimes hard to come by, but the 25-year-old does have five, tying him for the second most on the team.

With many other players on the roster having some struggles at the plate to begin the new season, it's nice to see the production from a player who, just last year, was optioned to Triple-A.

Now, the Guardians shift their focus to capping off the series against Kansas City with a win on Wednesday, April 8.