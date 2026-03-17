Can the Guardians Find Enough At-Bats for All of Their Logjammed Positions?

The Cleveland Guardians have some tough decisions to make.

As the 2026 regular season approaches, the major league roster will have to be cut down to 26 players, making the road ahead difficult as the Guardians attempt to weed out prospects and potentially even experienced players who aren't up to par.

There are a few players who have locked down their spots on the roster, but still need to find out just how much involvement they'll actually have on gameday.

Recently, on the Bruce Drennan Show via the BIGPLAY Sports Network, Drennan discussed how difficult it'll be for the coaching staff to figure out how to get at-bats for utility David Fry, first baseman Rhys Hoskins and catcher Austin Hedges. Each of them is currently a second option.

"He's a proven power hitter, and he's a right-handed stick, too," Drennan said about Hoskins. "So that's a very nice addition. But, again, figuring you've got to get at bats, where do all these guys fit in, including Fry now that he's healthy?

On the show with Drennan was Guardians Senior Vice President of Public Affairs, Bob DiBiasio, who answered the question. He provided a positive update on Fry.

"He'll be one of the three catchers," DiBiasio said. "He's throwing the ball tremendously well."

How will the Guardians find ABs for David Fry, Rhys Hoskins, and Austin Hedges in the same lineup vs LHP?



Bruce & @BDbaseball6 expect a strong season from Hoskins and Fry to return to catching. pic.twitter.com/Gwt9PqxQ8t — Bruce Drennan Show (@Bruce_Drennan) March 17, 2026

When saying three catchers, DiBiasio's likely referring to starter Bo Naylor, Fry and Hedges, each of which will spend time behind home plate this season.

While Naylor is hoping to grow in his fifth season of big-league ball, Fry and Hedges are attempting to solidify roles behind him. When Fry isn't behind the plate, he may also spend time at first base or as a designated hitter.

Down the line at first, standout power-hitter Kyle Manzardo will be the team's everyday first baseman, with Fry and Hoskins getting time there throughout the season as well. That is, if Hoskins ends up jumping from a minor league contract to a major one.

Fry, Hoskins or Hedges?

As Fry and Hedges compete for time behind the plate, Hedges is unlikely to factor much into the designated hitter role. That leaves the position open to several players, most notably Fry, Rhys Hoskins, José Ramírez on occasion, and Kyle Manzardo, who appeared in 125 games there last season.

Manzardo is a lefty, so he'll get most of the nods as a first baseman or designated hitter against righties. Last season against right-handers, he batted .245 with an OPS of .789, good enough for 22 home runs.

Against lefties, his batting average dropped to a measly .186 with an OPS of .671. That's where Hoskins and Fry, who are righties, will jump into the first base and designated hitter spots.

Fry is going to need to show improvements, as he struggled greatly last season. Partially due to injury and partially due to the inability to get in a groove. He hit just .177 in 120 plate appearances.

Hoskins, who has had some struggles over the past couple of campaigns, posted a .221 batting average against lefties in 102 plate appearances last season. He knocked four doubles and four home runs for 14 RBI. He also posted a nice 14 walks to 27 strikeouts line.

In his career, across 466 games and over 800 plate appearances against lefties, he's slashed .243/.382/.501 for an OPS of .882, giving a major jump in efficiency at either first or designated hitter for Cleveland if they decide to give him the nod. He has also bashed 47 doubles, three triples and 52 home runs for over 150 RBI.

When the Guardians know they'll be going up against left-handed pitchers, they'll worry less about playing Hedges and more about how they can get Fry and Hoskins in the lineup at the same time.

The challenge for the coaching staff will be finding the right balance while ensuring that key contributors don't fall into prolonged inactivity on the bench.

Early in the season, the Guardians coaching staff is going to be tasked with navigating its logjam of bats.