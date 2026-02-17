Stephen Vogt Drops Major Goal for Cleveland Guardians in 2026

Even if the Cleveland Guardians are young and unproven, the expectation of excellence remains intact.

With spring training set to begin, Guardians manager Stephen Vogt made it clear Tuesday, Feb. 17, what the standard will be for the 2026 campaign.

"We're here for one thing, and that's to win a World Series," Vogt said.

Stephen Vogt made his yearly speech to Guardians players before the team's first full-squad workout today.



That message sent from Vogt applies to a team that's set to sport countless youngsters this season, potentially including outfielders Chase DeLauter and George Valera, infielders Juan Brito and CJ Kayfus, and even starting arms like Parker Messick. Each of these players is young and relatively unproven.

Standards are standards, though, as just last season the team dealt with countless injuries and bumps in the road, but still found a way to win the American League Central title. They did so even after being down 15.5 games for the No. 1 spot in the standings.

This message was also dished out earlier in the offseason.

Back at the MLB Winter Meetings on Monday, Dec. 8, Vogt expressed those same expectations.

"We expect to go out and win every night," He said. "We are trying to win as many games as we can so we can have a chance to win a World Series. I think when that's our expectation, whatever expectations or pressure is coming in from the outside, it's not as much as the pressure we put on ourselves."

At that point, much of the offseason still lay ahead, and he had yet to see the strides many players would make in the months that followed. That only helps to prove how serious he is about it.

His goal was not tied to offseason moves or spring progress, but rather to a standard.

The Biggest Challenges to the Guardians' Success

There's no doubt some of the team's leaders, like José Ramírez and Steven Kwan, will continue to be top bats in the lineup.

But guys like DeLauter and Valera will need time to ease into their respective games and become consistent. They have all the talent in the world, that's been on display in the minors; it just needs to translate to the big leagues.

Kayfus and Brito, if they are apart of the coaching staff's rotation, will have to as well.

Outside of the team's prospects, another part of the Guardians' success will be if the pitchers are reliable on the mound. Yes, there's going to be hiccups and growing pains with arms like Logan Allen and Joey Cantillo, but Tanner Bibee and Gavin Williams need to showcase that ace-type talent.

Williams is coming off an excellent campaign, while Bibee struggled. Every sign is pointing towards Williams potentially competing for a Cy Young after his promising year in 2025, but Bibee is going to need to show signs of growth following back-to-back campaigns that have progressively gotten worse since his debut season.

Many around the league point to the Los Angeles Dodgers or other teams that the Guardians will have to compete against, but in reality, 2026's success will come down to the players on the roster and if they are ready to go come Opening Day.

The first look at what the Guardians have in store for the 2026 campaign will be on Saturday, Feb. 21, at 3:05 p.m. EST against the Cincinnati Reds.