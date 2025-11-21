Cleveland Guardians connected to trading for an All-Star infielder

Winter is coming. That means baseball is about to get exciting again! With the Winter Meetings and GM meetings, players get thrown around in trade scenarios regularly.

MLB’s Mark Feinsand released his Annual All-Trade-Rumor Team today.

Feinsand linked the Guardians to a player that was nearly dealt at this year’s trade deadline: Brendan Donovan.

Donovan will be 29 by the time the 2026 season begins, meaning he is smack dab in the middle of his prime years. Donovan was one of the best batters in the entire National League last season with a .287 average. He has a little bit of pop, too, with a modest ten home runs last year. He had a WAR of 2.7 and an OPS+ of 119. He is well above average with his bat and would be a welcome addition to a Guardians lineup that ranked near the bottom in most hitting categories last year.

Let us not forget, Donovan did win a Gold Glove at the utility position in 2022. That shows defensive prowess and versatility, something almost every team would and should love. Donovan also made the All-Star team in the National League last year. The cherry on top: he has two years of club control.

That deficit was especially evident at the second base position. Brayan Rocchio is young, but he has not been good. In fact, Rocchio had a negative WAR last season (-0.2). He had a .233 average and a meager .630 OPS. His glove is not the worst, but you can definitely do better.

Daniel Schneeman is the next option on the roster. His age 29 season will begin in 2026, which will also only be his third season in the majors. In 131 games in 2025, Schneeman was barely above the Mendoza line. His average was .206, and he had an OPS of .636.

These numbers from both Rocchio and Schneeman are hardly serviceable. The upgrade Donovan would provide just on offense alone is worthwhile.

The Cardinals are expected to be very active on the trade market this winter, and the Guardians have been connected to a couple of bigger names, both on the trade block and the free agent market.

The Guardians would likely only need to give up some prospects in return for Donovan, which is always welcome. Trading unknowns for a well-known is almost always a good idea, especially when the well-known is under 30 and in their prime.

Brendon Donovan has flown under the radar the past several seasons, mainly due to the Cardinals’ struggles staying on top of the NL Central.

The Cardinals have traded or let go of multiple high-level assets the past couple of years. Paul Goldschmidt won an MVP with the Cardinals. He went to the Yankees. Ryan Helsley was the best closer in baseball. He got traded to the Mets. Nolan Arenado has been on the trade block for the better part of a year. The Cardinals are clearing house and rebuilding, giving Donovan a prime opportunity to move elsewhere and be a massive contributor.

With a gaping hole in the middle of their infield and lineup, the Guardians should be calling and talking to the Cardinals about the price on Donovan.