What Role Guardians Prospect Travis Bazzana Would Play if He's Actually Called Up

Travis Bazzana is likely just a few months away from making his MLB debut.

The former No. 1 overall selection in the 2024 MLB June Amateur Draft by the Cleveland Guardians is coming off an injury-riddled 2025 campaign. But to start the 2026 season through play in spring training and the World Baseball Classic, he's looked just as sharp as he's ever been.

He's been composed and comfortable at the plate, providing an offensive profile that could easily translate quickly at the major league level. In his limited amount of spring training action, he knocked two hits and one home run for four RBI.

If he continues to develop over the coming weeks with Australia in the WBC and in late-spring training action when he returns, it would not be surprising to see the Guardians give Bazzana a look before summer.

His Role in the Majors

Should the 23-year-old earn a promotion to suit up at Progressive Field, the most realistic role would likely be as the everyday second baseman.

The Guardians' front office isn't going to bring up the top prospect in the system to just sit on the pine and watch from afar; they'll likely throw him in headfirst and allow him to carve out his own path. That's mainly because they won't call him up until they fully believe he can thrive in that type of situation.

Cleveland already has multiple options competing for time at second base, including Daniel Schneemann, Brayan Rocchio and Gabriel Arias, making Bazzana's promotion coming when the team has given up on at least one of them.

Putting Bazzana at second base, shifting Rocchio back to shortstop, a position where he truly excels, and using Schneemann as a utility player maximizes the value of all three. This configuration, in turn, forces the Guardians to move on from Arias, whose career in Cleveland has never found form.

Bazzana's combination of solid defense and ability to create contact, spark power and have patience at the plate makes him a dynamic addition to the big league roster. He has a chance to immediately give Cleveland another dynamic bat towards the top of the lineup for early-game momentum.

While most prospects are allowed to ease into the majors, Bazzana will likely be called upon to provide and produce right away, which shouldn't be a hard ask for a player whose confidence seems to be through the roof right now.

TRAVIS BAZZANA DEMOLISHES A HOME RUN pic.twitter.com/0xhT0FbdAc — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) March 5, 2026

Bazzana's Strong Start to 2026

When analyzing some of the improvements Bazzana has made throughout the 2026 offseason, manager Stephen Vogt focused on his play at the plate. He spoke to the youngster's ability to get a better feel for the strike zone.

“He manages the strike zone well,” Vogt said before Bazzana left for the WBC. “Watching him work and watching him practice, the ingredients are there. He's got adjustability. He's got the ability to drive the ball. Obviously, [he’s an] excellent, excellent decision-maker at the plate.

"We’re just going to continue to watch and learn.”

He's shown that strength in the WBC, controlling the pitch count and waiting until he likes a pitch before squaring it away. Against Chinese Taipei in the tournament's opening game, he went 2-for-4 at the plate, with a single into the right-field gap and a homer into right.

"It was neat to see Travis [Bazzana] kind of play a big role in a win and have a nice game," Vogt said when reflecting on his WBC debut.

Productivity on one of the game's biggest stages shows just how ready he is for a call-up to the majors. Especially if he can show consistency through the rest of the tournament.

The former Oregon State Beavers baseball standout has been one of the Cleveland Guardians' most intriguing prospects since being drafted, and while fans have eagerly awaited the chance to see Travis Bazzana take the field at Progressive Field, that opportunity may be closer than ever.