What Guardians Spring Training Lineup Adjustment Tell Us to Expect Opening Day

CJ Kayfus is putting up an incredible case to be a major league staple for the Cleveland Guardians for the 2026 campaign.

Following a late-season promotion to the big leagues in 2025, the talented first baseman has only built upon the confidence he built in the offseason. To start spring training, he's knocked a couple hits, including a double, triple and home run, providing a balanced approach to the plate.

But while it was assumed that he would likely be one of the Guardians' first basemen heading into the 2026 season, that plan may have changed.

On Saturday, March 7, Cleveland's coaching staff gave Kayfus his first look in the outfield in spring training, giving the 24-year-old a chance to showcase his fielding versatility. He isn't new to necessarily new to the position, but isn't well established in it either.

Manager Stephen Vogt, when asked about Kayfus' first stint in the outfield, talked about how he just wants to see him being able to play multiple positions.

"With all of our multi-positional guys, it's kind of like, when can we get them to other places? And, you know, now with Rhys [Hoskins] being able to play first base, it allows CJ [Kayfus] to jump out to the outfield," Vogt said. "I'm sure we're going to see shuffling going on the whole rest of the camp. I think we'd love to get CJ as many games in the outfield and at first as possible.

"Today just happens to be game one in the outfield."

In his three seasons of minor league ball, Kayfus played nearly 150 games at first, with his other time being spent in left and right field in under 60 games.

#Guardians manager Stephen Vogt is giving CJ Kayfus his first reps in right field this spring vs. the Padres#GuardsBall @WEWS https://t.co/BrHgVAt9aR pic.twitter.com/J0z9umfrC3 — Mason Horodyski (@MasonHorodyski) March 7, 2026

During his limited stint in the big leagues last season, Kayfus played 29 games in right field, 17 at first and two as the team's designated hitter. While at the plate, he slashed .220/.292/.415 for a pretty decent OPS of .707. He knocked 10 doubles, one triple and four home runs with 19 RBI.

He also stole four bases, showing a spark of speed that helps compliment his game.

The Implications of Kayfus' Appearance on the Big League Roster

All eyes have begun to turn towards the newfound cluster that's been built for outfield prospects hoping to carve out a path to the big leagues.

Kayfus is no exception to such a path forward.

He's not yet shown enough to fully solidfy a spot in the outfield, while guys like Steven Kwan, who's won four Golden Gloves now in left, and George Valera, who's had an excellent spring and looked really sharp at the end of last season, already have their roles practically locked down.

At the start of spring training, it was assumed that Kayfus was going to be competing for legitimate time behind Kyle Manzardo for the first base job.

While he still could get time there eventually, the signing of Rhys Hoskins makes it more likely that he'll play in the outfield a majority of the time.

That in turn would force the Guardians to move on from Nolan Jones, or relegate Petey Halpin, Kahlil Watson or even Angel Martinez, to the minor league system.

No matter what the Guardians decide to do, a roster with Kayfus on it is going to have massive implications for the rest of the group.

He's talented and certainly deserves a spot to showcase just how good he is with a full season of major league ball, but the front office and coaching staff are going to have to be really careful about how they shape the rest of the roster around him.