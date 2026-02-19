Cleveland Guardians Players Explain What Makes Stephen Vogt Great

Hunter Gaddis' rise to stardom as one of the best relievers in the Cleveland Guardians' bullpen will go down as one of the best stories in recent years.

After posting an eye-poppingly bad 18.41 ERA in two starts on the mound back in 2022, it looked like his time in Cleveland was going to come to a close just as quickly as it began. But fortunately, he was given a second chance and never looked back, becoming one of the team's best relievers over the past two campaigns.

A major reason why Gaddis may have turned a new corner in his career is manager Stephen Vogt, who has led him to a 2.29 ERA average since he became the skipper.

Gaddis praised the ways that Vogt has brought the locker room together and made it a positive environment to be in.

"I mean, he is just really good at being personal with everybody," Gaddis said. "He knows everyone really well. I feel like we know him really well. When it's time to joke around and have fun, we do it. But when it's game time, he's a different person. He's ready, he's locked in.

"He's just really personal."

Hunter Gaddis praises Stephen Vogt for doing an incredible job being personal with everyone. 🤝 pic.twitter.com/FLDwAQrM5c — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) February 18, 2026

Sometimes, that personal connection players can get with their manager is the difference between them feeling comfortable on the diamond, or lost. For Gaddis, that connection has helped him become a near-everyday contributor.

In 2025, he appeared in 73 games for the team out of the bullpen, posting a 2-2 record with a 3.11 ERA. He kept his WHIP relatively low at a mark of 1.185 and was striking out opponents at a career-high rate of 9.9 per nine innings.

To see him make a jump from bust to boom following his disastrous debut season, not only was a testiment to Gaddis' ability to recover, but to the coaching staff for believing in the talent he had that wasn't unlocked yet.

The 2026 Bullpen Additions

Gaddis' career saw a revival, and the front office is hoping that his story can be replicated.

This past offseason, the team signed numerous unpolished arms to the bullpen, including Shawn Armstrong, Colin Holderman and Connor Brogdon. Of the bunch, Armstrong is probably the most consistent, but Holderman and Brogdon are both major question marks.

Last season, Armstrong, who's on a one-year deal, had a really strong campaign with the Texas Rangers, tossing a 2.31 ERA. The other two, Brogdon and Holderman, posted a 5.55 ERA and 7.01 ERA, respectively.

But if history can repeat itself, the Guardians will end up just fine. The coaching staff has very rarely struggled to develop arms into providing at least a bit of consistency.

Fortunately, Vogt believes in the group at large and the play they'll bring to the mound.

"From where I'm sitting, this is the deepest bullpen we've had in the last three years," the Guardians manager said.

The first chance to see the new-look Guardians bullpen in spring training will be on Saturday, Feb. 21, against both the Cincinnati Reds and Milwaukee Brewers. The team will split up and take on the Reds at 3:05 p.m. EST, with the Brewers game coming just a bit later at 3:10 p.m. EST.