Stephen Vogt Eyes Versatile Spring for Guardians Prospect Juan Brito

Is it time for the Cleveland Guardians to call up Juan Brito to the major league roster?

It might be.

On Tuesday, Feb. 17, manager Stephen Vogt spoke to the media at spring training, commenting on the future of infielding prospect Brito. There's an underlying belief that he'll end up playing first, second and third base this spring, alongside right field as well.

"Obviously, Juan's main position is second base, but he's been working at first and third as well. So you're going to see him at all three spots throughout the spring," Vogt said. "The switch-hitting ability, the offensive profile we're really excited about, and he's a really good athlete that can play multiple positions.

"I don't know how much outfield he's going to play, but he has the ability to go out to right field."

This type of utility role for Brito will allow him to get more everyday looks, especially if he ends up making the Opening Day roster. He's done his due diligence down in the minors; it's now up to him to perform well in spring training and impress the coaching staff.

The 24-year-old is coming off a campaign in 2025 where he played in just 31 games due to injury, but when he was healthy, he looked sharp, both in the field and at the plate.

He slashed .243/.355/.437 for an OPS of .792, with six doubles, one triple and four home runs for 17 RBI. He also kept a keen eye, posting just 16 walks to 29 strikeouts, a big factor that more often than not decides whether or not a prospect can make it in the big leagues.

Out in the field, he spent time at first and second base, a designated hitter and right fielder, wearing many hats.

With such versatility to his game, many have wondered when he'll get a chance to work his way onto the major league roster. Well, with 2026 here and praise already coming from his skipper, there's a realistic expectation it's sooner rather than later.

#Guardians Manager Stephen Vogt says Juan Brito will be at 1B, 2B, and 3B this Spring.



Also talks about right field, which he the team doesn't have a ton of right handed options for.



"If Juan Brito can play all of those roles... obviously it's beneficial for him and for us." pic.twitter.com/iZnQGRmq8s — Mason Horodyski (@MasonHorodyski) February 17, 2026

Working to Make the Jump

Since the age of 17, Brito's been working to climb through the ranks of the farm system.

He started his career back with the Colorado Rockies, working at first, second and third base, along with time at shortstop from 2019 through 2022. Eventually, in 2023, he joined the Guardians organization and spent most of his time working at second. He was good, but not eye-catching, posting a fielding percentage of .985 with just four errors.

But as it stands right now, the major league roster doesn't need a second baseman, as the eventual promotion of former No. 1 overall selection Travis Bazzana is the priority in Cleveland. He's set to lock down the second-base spot for the foreseeable future once he gets a call-up.

That's why moving Brito around and being able to play him just about anywhere is so important.

Following the drafting of Bazzana, his time at second began dropping, as the Guardians started to give him more time at first, third and in right field. If he can showcase reliability at all three in spring training, he should get a shot to eventually split time at all three, giving the major leaguers much-needed rest.

This is a sentiment Vogt shared at his spring training press conference.

"We want as much defensive flexibility, versatility as we can," he said. "So we just don't know how the season's going to shake out. When you have experience in multiple positions, it creates an opportunity to get your bat in the lineup more often.

"If Juan Brito can play all of those roles... obviously it's beneficial for him and for us."

The first chance to catch Brito in action will be on Saturday, Feb. 21, against the Cincinnati Reds at 3:05 p.m.