How Travis Bazzana Impressed in His World Baseball Classic Debut for Team Australia

Australia was able to efficiently take down Chinese Taipei in the opening game of the 2026 World Baseball Classic.

They did it with very few bumps in the road, producing incredible pitching and defensive plays, mixed in with little moments of offensive production. Cleveland Guardians prospect infielder Travis Bazzana was one of Australia's most impactful players, directly contributing to hit-saving defensive plays and tacking on nice knocks at the plate.

For a player like Bazzana, who is appearing in his first WBC, performing as well as he did is certainly memorable.

"Growing up, I always looked ahead and kind of had a vision of things I wanted to do in this game, and this was a big part of it," Bazzana said, leading up to Australia's opener. "Young me would be dreaming of (this), and now it's here. Just got to make the most of it."

He finished the win over Chinese Taipei, going 2-for-4 from the plate with a single into the right field gap in his second plate appearance, and crushing a solo home run in his last plate appearance of the game in the seventh inning.

His home run shot was sent 383 feet off the bat at 104 mph, on a beautiful swing.

“It was a weird feeling when I hit the home run because the crowd went very quiet, and it was strange,” Bazzana said. “My mind didn't know what to think because I was expecting a cheer, but, no, it's so, so quiet.”

Travis Bazzana extends Team Australia's lead with a solo homer! #WorldBaseballClassic pic.twitter.com/eaVCBt1oYp — World Baseball Classic (@WBCBaseball) March 5, 2026

The best part is, while it put Australia up three runs, it also builds confidence for a youngster who hasn't yet fully gotten his feet underneath himself. He's still itching to get that first taste of big league action at some point, making moments like these really impactful for his stock and belief in himself.

After launching the home run, Bazzana didn’t hide his excitement either. He tossed his bat aside, pumped his fists and shouted toward his team’s dugout.

It's simple gestures like those which show the passion and confidence he brings to the game.

Earlier this offseason, the Guardians' coaching staff praised the competitiveness and drive he has to become one of the best players in the world. Guardians manager Stephen Vogt recently talked about the improvements he's made to his game as well.

“He manages the strike zone well,” Vogt said before Bazzana left for the WBC. “Watching him work and watching him practice, the ingredients are there. He's got adjustability. He's got the ability to drive the ball. Obviously, he’s an] excellent, excellent decision-maker at the plate.

"We’re just going to continue to watch and learn.”

And while it's always nice to see a ball go the distance, what else is exciting to see is athletic defensive plays.

Guardians top prospect and the 2024 #1 overall pick Travis Bazzana shows off his defense! pic.twitter.com/DD5vNFUqI3 — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) March 5, 2026

In the top of the fourth, Australia pitcher Jack O'Laughlin nearly gave up a hit into shallow right field, but Bazzana flew to the open field, made a sliding play to pick up the ball and tossed it to first base for the second out of the inning.

At that point in the game, both teams were jarring for momentum, with defense like that holding Chinese Taipei's offense down.

It'll be exciting to see how Bazzana continues to improve throughout the rest of the WBC, especially if he gets the opportunity to take on even better teams.