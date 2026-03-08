Who the Cleveland Guardians Already Know Will Be on the Opening Day Roster

Spring Training allows many front offices and coaching staffs to make decisions ahead of the regular season.

Most of the time, those decisions end up being relatively easy to make. For the Cleveland Guardians, however, that may not be the case this year.

Through the start of the 2026 MLB Spring Training window, plenty of prospects have begun to make strong impressions throughout camp, forcing the organization to make difficult roster decisions before Opening Day rolls around.

Here are three members of the Guardians who will end up on the major league roster by Opening Day:

George Valera - Outfielder

Many of the eyes during spring training have been turned towards outfielders Kahlil Watson and Chase DeLauter, two of the team's hottest prospects at the moment.

But Valera himself has been just as good, if not better in the consistency department.

Following a late-2025 debut with the big league squad, a campaign where he slashed .220/.333/.415 for an OPS of .748, Valera has kick-started his 2026 season with a really strong spring training stint. Through 21 at-bats, he has six hits, two doubles and one home run for four RBI.

For a player who seemed to be stuck in the minors, the last 365 days have been rewarding to say the least.

With the outfield struggling so heavily in 2025, and Valera showcasing a strong level of fielding and batting, there should be no doubt that he ends up as a big league starter for the Guardians on Opening Day.

Petey Halpin - Outfielder

Unlike Valera, Halpin will likely not be a starter.

He still has a way to go before he becomes an everyday option for the Guardians' outfielding platoon, mainly due to his lack of consistency at the plate in the majors.

After being called up late last year, he played in just six games, where he slashed .333/.500/.333. While it was limited reps, he drew two walks to two strikeouts. His speed is something that Cleveland's coaching staff hoped to utilize, especially in late-game pinch-runner scenarios, but they never got the chance to.

In 2026, he’ll likely serve as the Guardians’ fourth or fifth outfielder, starting every other game or every few days while also filling in as a late-game pinch runner when needed.

This will allow him to get his feet underneath him, while not taking away valuable reps from the likes of Valera and DeLauter, two of the team's most promising bats.

Over time, Halpin could carve out a nice role for himself with the big league side, but it's going to take a bit of time for him to get a real opportunity to do just that. In all likelihood, a Steven Kwan trade would be his best bet at solidifying a role, placing himself as the Guardians' next sneaky athletic left fielder who's got speed and will beat any opposing catcher when on the base paths.

Gabriel Arias - Infielder

Arias isn't a veteran, but due to the Guardians' lack of thriving middle infielders, he'll likely spotlight the spot next to Brayan Rocchio.

However, if the front office is aware of just how good Travis Bazzana can be when given legitimate everyday reps, Arias will be on a short leash.

So far in spring training, he has just four hits and two doubles in 14 at-bats, good enough for three RBI. While manager Stephen Vogt has praised his approach at the plate and recent success, his five strikeouts to one walk show that his tendencies are still skewed in the wrong direction.

Across his three-year career in the majors, he's always struggled at the plate, with his strikeout to walk rate being at a near 5-1 clip. That's not a spot you want one of your middle infielders at, especially one who isn't known for his power.

While Arias will likely be given the Opening Day nod so that Bazzana can settle into the campaign, as long as the Australian continues to progress, the second base position should be all his in due time.

The coaching staff and front office very rarely give up on players too fast, as seen with Nolan Jones, meaning that a move involving Arias before the season begins would be incredibly surprising.