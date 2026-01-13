Cleveland Guardians sign promising infielder to minor league contract

There still hasn't been a splash this offseason.

But another, promising infielder doesn't hurt.

On Tuesday, Jan. 12, the Cleveland Guardians decided to sign infielder Carter Kieboom to a Minor League deal with a non-roster invitation to Major League camp. Over the course of eight seasons with the Washington Nationals and one with the Los Angeles Angels, Kieboom has had a pretty solid career, amassing a slashing line of .271/.364/.419 for an OPS of .782.

He's got a chance to provide the Triple-A Columbus Clippers with a nice veteran presence, while also being able to fill a void in the majors if needed down the line.

Last season, the 28-year-old posted a batting average of .319 with nine home runs and 57 total RBIs in Triple-A with the Angels' Triple-A Salt Lake.

During the early days of his career, he was projected to be one of the best players in the minor league system, drafted 28th overall in the first round of the 2016 MLB Draft. Entering the 2020 season, he was the Nationals' top prospect and was the 15th overall prospect in all of MLB.

However, he ended up hitting a road bump in his development, taking a staggering drop in production once he was given a shot in the majors.

In the 2019, 2020 and 2021 campaigns, Kieboom fluttered, never being able to make consistent contact with the ball. He posted slashing lines of .128/.209/.282, .202/.344/.212 and .207/.301/.318 in each season respectively.

He only hit 15 extra-base hits across 410 total plate appearances, making it obvious that he was in need of a reset.

He then spent 2023 bouncing around from High-A, Double-A and Triple-A, before yet again heading right back up to the Nationals' major league roster. He yet again struggled, posting a .207 batting average. After giving him everything they could, the two sides parted ways and Kieboom became a free agent.

His chance to get a fresh start came with the Angels last season, producing at a very high level in the minors yet again. He slashed .319/.368/.449 for an OPS of .817 with nearly 120 hits, 17 doubles, two triples and nine home runs. In just three games of major league action, he recorded two hits in eight plate appearances.

Kieboom, at 6-foot-1, 221 pounds, will likely hold a reserve role with the Guardians, spending time getting more and more consistent in Triple-A, before being called up to Progressive Field if issues or injuries arise.

He will get an invitation to MLB Spring Training with a chance to give the front office a look at what he can give the team. Although it'll be a crowded room with plenty of other high-profile prospects, he's got the experience they don't.

He may have flown under the radar all offseason, but that'll hopefully just give him a bigger chip on his shoulder this season.

The Guardians will kickstart spring training on Saturday, Feb. 21, with a matchup against the Cincinnati Reds slated for 3:05 p.m.