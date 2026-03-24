Cleveland Guardians Will Have Odd Man Out Once Logan Allen Gets Recalled

One of the better Cleveland Guardians pitchers over the past couple of seasons has been Logan Allen. There were signs last year that his stuff wasn't where it should be.

Then, this spring, those struggles continued.

Now, Allen will begin the 2026 season in the minor leagues. Do not expect him to be down there forever, and, when he returns, someone in this rotation will be the odd man out.

JOEY CANTILLO

Joey Cantillo had a breakout season last year for the Guardians. In 34 games, including 13 starts, Cantillo had a 3.21 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 95.1 innings pitched, but it was a rollercoaster of a season for Cantillo.

He made the Opening Day roster as a reliever before being optioned to the minors in late May to stretch him out to become a starter. After Luis Ortiz was placed on leave, Cantillo was recalled in early July, before he was fully stretched out, to fill out the rotation. In eight starts, he had a 4.03 ERA with 44 strikeouts and 22 walks in 38 innings before he was optioned once again to AAA-Columbus in the middle of August.

Cantillo made his return to the majors in early September. In five September starts, Cantillo logged a 1.55 ERA in 29 innings, striking out 28 and winning the AL Rookie Pitcher of the Month.

It is hard to imagine Cantillo getting sent back down after the roller coaster he had last season. The Guardians could turn to a six-man rotation again, or they can place Cantillo as a long reliever in the bullpen. Either way, it is hard to see Cantillo getting optioned. It is much more likely that he remains in the rotation or gets moved to a bullpen role.

PARKER MESSICK

Parker Messick is the Guardians' number five prospect, and with good reason. He showed flashes of greatness last year and has only gotten better. His changeup has received a lot of attention, as have his advanced metrics.

It did come as a slight surprise to some, though, that Messick is the one who makes the Opening Day roster. Many thought that he would start out in the minors to begin the season, and Logan Allen would be in the rotation. After Allen’s miserable spring, Messick has the opportunity to be a regular starter for as long as he has success.

Messick does have several options left, so he is a likely candidate to get relegated upon Allen’s return, but it is not a guarantee. If Messick is dealing and having success, there will be no reason for them to bother with anything he is doing.

While Messick is the most likely rotation arm to see a change when Logan Allen is back, he will be doing everything he can to make sure that is not the case.

SLADE CECCONI

Slade Cecconi would be the most surprising rotation arm to get moved elsewhere when Logan Allen returns. That does not mean it is impossible. Cecconi has one minor league option remaining, so if Cecconi begins the season on the wrong foot, the Guardians could ultimately let him work things out in Columbus. Now, both Cantillo and Messick would need to be lighting the world up with their stuff, and also be healthy for this to happen.

Cecconi not only had one of the better seasons of his career last year, but he has carried that into this Spring. Cecconi, in five starts, has a 3-1 record and a 1.62 ERA to go along with 16 strikeouts in 16.2 innings. Cecconi is also slated to start one of the games in the opening series against Seattle.

Logan Allen may spend a good chunk of time working through his issues in the minors this season. It will be even harder to call him up if all three of these arms are healthy and having success. Unfortunately, in baseball, injuries do happen, especially to begin seasons. Someone on the roster will likely have to go on the injured list, opening a roster spot for Allen.

At that point, it will be up to Stephen Vogt and Carl Willis if they want to send a rotation arm to the bullpen, to the minors, or do what won you the division last September and go with a six-man rotation. Either way, too many arms is a good problem to have.