Evaluating if the Cleveland Guardians Can Realistically Win 2026 World Series

The Cleveland Guardians had a September to remember last season, followed by a postseason and long offseason to forget. Luckily, the team gets a fresh start tonight in the season opener against the Seattle Mariners.

Today marks MLB Opening Day, even if the New York Yankees and San Francisco Giants squared off last night on MLB Opening "Night" on Netflix. The Yankees won in a laugher, getting the 2026 campaign underway.

Guardians fans have seen the club have quiet offseasons for years, only for the team to routinely succeed. Most recently, this includes back-to-back AL Central division titles and seven trips to the postseason in the last 10 years.

The regular-season success has been there, yet fans are still waiting on the first World Series title since 1948. Can the Guardians win it all this season?

The Guardians remain a solid team full of unknowns

It has become a foolish move to count the Guardians out from the start of a season. The organization has proven to be a strong one and last year's pennant race was straight out of a movie. The issue was running out of gas in October.

Fans have been clamoring for a true power bat for years, and the front office responded by...signing Rhys Hoskins to a minor-league deal. He ultimately made the roster in what is a low-risk, potentially high-reward move. This type of move can be compared to the Guardians bringing Carlos Santana back once again in 2025. He was released before year's end, clearing the way for younger talent to take over at his spot.

Guardians’ rotation plan:



Thursday: Tanner Bibee

Friday: Gavin Williams

Saturday: Joey Cantillo

Sunday: Slade Cecconi

Monday: Parker Messick — Zack Meisel (@ZackMeisel) March 25, 2026

That is the tricky thing with the Guardians. Fans hear all about the potential of the young talent and how great they could be. But questions remain. Is Tanner Bibee ready to be a true ace? Can Chase DeLauter stay healthy for an entire season? Will the team trade Steven Kwan to maximize his value?

Those are just a few of the many questions surrounding this team as of March 26. The only absolute is that Jose Ramirez is once again expected to play at his usual MVP level.

A positive is that the team's top rival, the Detroit Tigers, is facing plenty questions of their own. Specifically, will they trade Tarik Skubal before the deadline? That could end up being a major distraction for the team and the pitcher as the year begins.

The Guardians are still the two-time defending division champions. But to win it all, they likely need to find a way to add more star power in all facets of the game.

That, or they truly need all the young pieces to get hot at the exact same time.