Projecting the Cleveland Guardians' Opening Day Starting Lineup

The Cleveland Guardians are set to travel to the West Coast to begin the 2026 MLB regular season.

The Guardians, led by third-year manager Stephen Vogt, will look to repeat as American League Central champions, continuing to dominate the division year-in and year-out. However, to get to that point yet again, the team is expected to hit bumps in the road throughout the process.

That's because the team has countless newcomers who will be working their respective ways into important roles with the Guardians.

With the Guardians set to take on the Seattle Mariners on Thursday, March 26, here's what the lineup could end up looking like for Opening Day:

1. Steven Kwan - Center Field

Kwan had a relatively quiet time at the plate in spring training, mainly flashing his power rather than his everyday hitting abilities that he's known for. One of the major headlines surrounding him, though, was his movement defensively.

After playing a good chunk of time in center field, he's expected to play that spot a good chunk of innings in the upcoming campaign. While different defensive positionings based on who is in the lineup will result in him moving back to left field from time to time, Cleveland is hoping his role in center field will allow the team to get more out of the prospects sporting the corners.

2. Angel Martínez - Left Field

Martínez had one of the most impressive spring trainings in recent memory.

He slashed a team-high .356/.396/.800 for an OPS of 1.196, with six doubles, one triple and four home runs. It was obvious that his plate approach was built on finding consistent power, something that will hopefully translate into the upcoming campaign.

3. José Ramírez - Third Base

The 33-year-old rocketed over 30 doubles and 30 home runs last season, and until he really does start declining with age, the third base and third lineup spots will be his.

4. Kyle Manzardo - Designated Hitter

2026 will be his second full season of major league action, but with the emergence of CJ Kayfus and the signing of Rhys Hoskins, Manzardo will be on a short leash if struggles arise. One of his biggest issues last season was his lack of consistency, something that became apparent towards the tail-end of the 2025 campaign.

All he really needs to do is slide into the No. 4 spot with confidence, capitalize when runners are on base and provide Cleveland with much-needed power.

5. Chase DeLauter - Right Field

DeLauter has a chance to vault into Manzardo's spot in the lineup if he continues to showcase the power he did in spring training.

He was electric at the plate, crushing five doubles and three home runs, good enough for 10 RBI. He also kept a keen eye, walking six times to just four strikeouts, something that is incredibly important to see when making the jump from the minors to the majors.

6. Gabriel Arias - Shortstop

The Guardians don't have any other shortstops, outside of Rocchio, on the active roster. This spot was always going to be Arias', especially as Cleveland tries to figure out if he can bounce back and be a legitimate contributor.

Until prospect infielder Travis Bazzana is ready for the big leagues, Arias will have this spot all to himself alongside Rocchio.

7. Rhys Hoskins - First Base

The Guardians went out this offseason in search of a right-handed bat, and well, they got one to split time with Manzardo.

Now, he just has to show up and provide the team with the play he once brought the Philadelphia Phillies.

8. Bo Naylor - Catcher

After years of the public asking for him to receive a call-up, he finally received a near full-time one back in 2023. Since then, though, he hasn't been able to find a groove at the plate.

In 2026, to officially solidify himself as the long-term catcher, he'll have to showcase consistency on the offensive end. However, it's almost a no-doubter that he'll start most games for the Guardians this year.

9. Brayan Rocchio - Second Base

Rocchio needs to return to the form he showcased at the end of 2025.

He was hitting with power, contact and consistency, all things that helped the Guardians respond after being down multiple games for the division title.

He's going to be the team's primary second baseman until Bazzana receives a call-up, so until then, he's going to have to get comfortable at second.