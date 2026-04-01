How Chase DeLauter Was Injured in Tuesday’s Game vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers

It was on everyone's mind.

Due to his extensive history of suffering injuries, many were concerned about how Chase DeLauter's career in the big leagues would go. But through the first five games of the year, everything looked good. He was hitting at an elite level, blasting home runs and providing solid fielding. He even secured American League Player of the Week honors.

However, his momentum would come crashing to a halt on Tuesday, March 31, during a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

While at the plate in the top of the first inning, DeLauter fouled a 97.6 mph four-seamer off the back of his leg, specifically right around his left ankle. Initially, he seemed to be in some slight discomfort, attempting to walk the stinger off as he talked to Cleveland Guardians trainers, but after getting back in the box for the next pitch, he still didn't look okay.

On the very next pitch, a 99.2 mph four-seamer down the middle, he grounded out.

But DeLauter never left the box. When attempting to plant his back leg and turn down the first base line, he immediately winced in pain.

He was then not seen in the broadcast camera view as the Dodgers' defense tossed him out at first. Instead, another camera caught him limping off the field and immediately heading into the clubhouse.

The broadcast crew then confirmed moments later that DeLauter had entered the clubhouse to be attended to by trainers further. CJ Kayfus, who was on the bench for Tuesday's game, began warming up and then trotted out onto the diamond when the top of the inning came to a close.

The broadcast has confirmed Chase DeLauter is now in the clubhouse being attended to by trainers. CJ Kayfus is working out now and preparing to come in the game.



This isn’t looking good. #GuardsBall — Cade Cracas (@CracasCade) April 1, 2026

He ended up playing in DeLauter's spot in right field in the bottom of the first.

The tough part for DeLauter is that he had done a similar thing the night prior in the series opener against the Dodgers. In the third inning, he fouled a ball off his front foot, stepping out of the box to wiggle out the discomfort. He eventually stepped right back in, finished the at-bat and looked okay.

While initially Tuesday night's situation seemed like it was going to go that way too, it was obvious this was much more serious.

Now, the focus for the Guardians is on making sure that this isn't going to be any sort of long-term injury for the talented 23-year-old. Manager Stephen Vogt will likely address it in his postgame press conference following the conclusion of the outing.

Before Tuesday night, he had been one of the bright spots for Cleveland's offense. Through his first five games of big league action, he recorded 21 at-bats, where he smacked six hits, four of which were home runs. Each of his long balls, besides one, directly led to the team being able to put a tick in the win column.