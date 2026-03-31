What Chase Delauter Said After Winning American League Player of the Week

Chase DeLauter has put the rest of MLB on notice.

He's here, and there's very little anyone can do about it.

Following DeLauter's incredible start to his major league career, on Monday, March 30, he was named American League Player of the Week. The 23-year-old mashed six hits, four of which were home runs, in his first four games of the 2026 regular season.

Heading into the second series of the year against the Los Angeles Dodgers, he has a 1.059 slugging percentage, ranking 10th in all of MLB.

When interviewed after being named Player of the Week, DeLauter said Opening Day helped boost his confidence, even though he already had plenty from the organization's trust in him.

"That was not how I had dreamt my first big league game would go down, but man, just knowing that you know the team believed in me enough to put me on that roster kind of told me everything I needed to know going into the spring," DeLauter said.

"Getting thrown into [the AL Wild Card Series]... just knowing the team believed in me, told me everything I needed to know."@CleGuardians rookie Chase DeLauter just won AL Player of the Week in his first regular season action after debuting last Postseason! #MLBTonight pic.twitter.com/5ostVL55lF — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) March 31, 2026

Anyone who watched him play in spring training knew that he was going to light up the big leagues once he set foot on the diamond. He finished his play in the months of February and March with an incredible .459/.535/.838 slashing line with an OPS of 1.373.

He led into the regular season with five doubles and three home runs for 10 RBI.

That type of early-season momentum is important for a young player, especially one who hasn't actually played that much professional baseball. Over the past couple of campaigns in the minor league system, he's dealt with injuries that have kept him off the diamond.

But even though he's played less than 150 minor league games, he's learned a lot. One aspect of the game that he pointed out that took some time to adjust to was the difference in pitching at each level.

"From a pitcher's standpoint, just the ability to actually really pitch," DeLauter said. "You know, everybody's got good stuff, and, you know, Double-A and higher, the stuff's there. But the guys up here, they really know how to use it, and they'll exploit your weaknesses out here."

So far, though, it seems that DeLauter hasn't had too many issues with what pitchers have thrown his way. He does have five strikeouts to no walks drawn, but that's easier to stomach when he's left the yard four times.

"I just try to hit the ball wherever it's thrown," DeLauter said. "You know, if it's thrown away, I try to go that way. If it's inside, I'll try to turn on it. But, yeah, I just kind of go wherever it's thrown."

The ability to adapt on the fly and adjust to whatever he ends up seeing while at the plate is a great sign for things to come.

As long as DeLauter can stay healthy, there's a good chance he continues to win a few more AL Player of the Week honors.