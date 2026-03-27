How the Rhys Hoskins Signing Is Already Paying Off for the Cleveland Guardians

Rhys Hoskins has arrived.

The 33-year-old helped lead the Cleveland Guardians to a win on Thursday, March 27, against the Seattle Mariners on Opening Day. He knocked three hits in three at-bats, one of which was a double, while also drawing a walk. He wasn't one of the fastest on the base paths, but was able to get around the bases and score a run to help the Guardians win, 6-4.

For a player who joined the team roughly two months ago, he's acclimated himself and garnered trust from the coaching staff quickly.

With the Guardians needing more consistent right-handed bats, he's put the team in a good position to start the season off hot during a tough West Coast stretch.

“We didn't know what we were going to get, but we knew we were going to get a professional hitter," manager Stephen Vogt said after the game concluded. "And coming through, getting on base four times tonight. You know, maybe he didn't score every time… but you keep the line moving, that gets the top of the order back up again in the 9th.

"And that's a huge win.”

Welcome to Cleveland Rhys Hoskins!



This double is the hardest hit ball of Rhys Hoskins’ MLB career (112.3 mph).



Talk about starting your Cleveland tenure with a bang! 💥#GuardsBall | @CleGuardians pic.twitter.com/nH8DgMTFVf — Luke Potosky (@LukePotosky) March 27, 2026

In the top of the second, during his first at-bat as a member of the team, he crushed a ball down the left field line and into the corner. While many of the eyes of those watching were on prospect outfielder Chase DeLauter, Hoskins was able to use the lack of pressure to be the Guardians' most consistent hitter on Thursday night.

The rip of his swing seems to be generating more power than ever before in his career, something that is super exciting for Cleveland moving forward. Prior to his 112.3 mph double that came off the bat at a 14-degree launch angle, the previous hardest hit ball he squared up came way back in 2018, when he crushed a home run off his bat at 112.0 mph while with the Philadelphia Phillies.

That season, he bashed over 30 doubles and 30 home runs, marking one of his best years at the plate in his nine-year career.

If he can even come close to putting up numbers like that, the Guardians' offense will be way better than what they showed in 2025.

Moving Forward

Hoskins will likely not play every single day, especially as the Guardians' coaching staff tries to get more opportunities for prospect CJ Kayfus.

Cleveland has roughly four players who can spend time at first base, including Kyle Manzardo, David Fry, Kayfus and Hoskins, giving them a revolving door of talented bats. If any of them showcase any struggles early in the campaign, all while Hoskins continues to hit well, it'll be hard for the coaching staff not to continue utilizing the hot bat.

His effectiveness against both left and right-handed pitchers makes him hard to pass over in the lineup, giving the Guardians a near-everyday, consistent bat.

As long as he can keep up this great start to the 2026 campaign, he'll remain on track to showcase to MLB why the Guardians were willing to pick him up, as he continues trying to get his career back on track.