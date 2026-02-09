Why Juan Brito Has a Chance To Secure a Spot on Guardians’ Opening Day Roster

Juan Brito has been quietly flying under the radar for quite a while now.

After starting his career with the Colorado Rockies, he joined the Cleveland Guardians for the 2023 campaign and quickly rose through the minor league ranks. He marched through High-A and Double-A, ending the year in Triple-A, where he's played for the past two seasons.

In 2025, while battling injuries, he maintained consistent form, posting a slashing line of .256/.357/.463 for an OPS of .821. He hit six doubles, one triple and three home runs for 15 RBIs in just 24 games.

As the 2026 season draws closer, there's a real opportunity in front of him to finally make the jump to the big leagues and end up playing at Progressive Field.

The 24-year-old is set to participate in spring training, giving him a chance to join the major league roster and some of the league's other top prospects. For Brito, this is a perfect opportunity to get valuable experience, especially with the infield still being a work in progress at the major leagues.

All it takes is a good impression and impressive showing, and his name might become a regular in the clubhouse.

Cleveland #Guardians 24yr old switch-hitting INF prospect Juan Brito taking live BP on the backfields of Goodyear.



Brito will participate in MLB camp looking to earn a spot on the opening day roster.#GuardsBall pic.twitter.com/Wc9YnERrQl — Guardians Prospective (@CleGuardPro) February 8, 2026

What Brito Brings to the Table

His offensive profile is built on balance, something that makes him such an intriguing prospect.

There really isn't an area of his game that struggles, posting a minor league career slashing line of .273/.382/.449 for an OPS of .831. He's reliable at the plate, getting on base and hitting with power, all things that have shown consistency over time.

He isn't sitting at the plate and selling out for power, but rather generating enough extra-base pop at a moderate level that keeps pitchers on their toes when he steps into the batters box.

While he didn't play much in 2025, when he did, he showed an ability to work counts and draw walks. He finished the season with 29 strikeouts to 16 walks. That ability to be patient combined with heavy-hitting power makes him a sure-fire call-up in the near future.

In the 2025 season, the major league bunch struggled to provide the lineup with any of those offensive characterstics. If they start the season off rough again, Brito's going to end up being their man.

Defensively, he's also been versatile. In his six season of minor league action, he's suited up as a first, second and third baseman, shortstop and taken time in center and right field. That experience across the board shows the trust his coaches have had in him, and the ability for him to serve as a utility-type fielder to fill any hole needed when called upon.

It'll be interesting to see where he plays in spring training, especially given Cleveland's need for a consistent infielder next to Brayan Rocchio, and help in the outfield. Spring training will also show just how close Brito is to that next step of real major league time.

For a player who has spent much of his career outside of the spotlight and grinding through the minor league system, everything is beginning to point towards his chance coming soon.