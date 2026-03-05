Which Players Won't Make the Cleveland Guardians' Final Roster and Which Will

The Cleveland Guardians are just a short couple of weeks away from having uncomfortable conversations.

As the 2026 MLB Spring Training window continues to tick ahead, countless prospects are showing just how promising they are and how impactful they can be given everyday opportunities. The Guardians' farm system keeps churning out legitimate big-league talent, and when that happens, veterans become expendable faster than people can sometimes expect.

Here are two players who will likely make the Opening Day major league roster and two who may not end up breaking camp with a future in Cleveland intact.

Two That Will Make the Roster

1. Gabriel Arias - Infielder

Now, there aren't many people that you'll find that believe in Arias and his talent.

And understandably so.

Across his four years with the major league roster, he's never found consistency while at the plate, something that has hindered the lineup when he's put out there to provide the team with offense. In 2025, he slashed .220/.274/.363 for an OPS of .638. That type of play is unacceptable, mainly due to the lack of ability to get on base and a weak swing.

But the coaching staff and front office have this odd belief in him that eventually, he'll put it all together and pan out.

He is going to be out there on Opening Day at shortstop or second base alongside Brayan Rocchio, but by mid-season, he'll likely be passed over for other options in the system. The Guardians will trot out a group they trust, and while Arias isn't a long-term fix, he's one that they feel comfortable with to not make many mistakes.

2. Chase DeLauter - Outfielder

Chase DeLauter's appearance in the big leagues feels inevitable.

When he's healthy, everything about him jumps off the page. He hits strongly, he provides reliable fielding and most importantly, he's disciplined. He isn't a player who comes to the big leagues, forgets everything he learned and then begins to sink, but rather someone whose calm and confident demeanor allows him to thrive.

The Guardians need someone in the outfield to provide a spark, and with how well he's played so far in spring training, he's likely going to get a spot on the Opening Day roster, even if it's as a designated hitter.

As long as he stays healthy, he'll break camp and head off to Seattle on March 26.

Two That Won't Make the Roster

1. Rhys Hoskins - Infielder/Designated Hitter

Rhys Hoskins is a sad situation of better talent already in place.

The Guardians signed him to a minor league deal with hopes that he could come in, thrive in spring training and jump to the big leagues as an everyday flip-flop with Kyle Manzardo. The two could've formed into a one-two punch with Hoskins able to mentor Manzardo moving forward.

Unfortunately, he hasn't really fit in with the team just yet. He's struggling at the plate in spring training, while the player he would've jumped over, CJ Kayfus, is continuing to produce good power and poise. Through 11 at-bats, Kayfus has two hits and a double, while drawing three walks.

While the front office could end up putting Kayfus in the minors to begin the season, giving Hoskins a prove-it type beginning to the year, it would be surprising to see that. After all, the front office said this offseason, they do not want to block any of the prospects' timelines.

2. Nolan Jones - Outfielder

It was bound to happen.

Nolan Jones has been given every tool to possibly succeed with the Guardians, most notably, reps. Since rejoining the organization for the 2025 campaign, the front office has given him tons of opportunities to find a rhythm. He played in 136 games last season, but slashed just .211/.296/.304 for a measly OPS of .600, which was a career-low.

In spring training, he's been handed a team-high 20 at-bats, but only found three hits and struck out eight times. That type of production gives him just a .150 average and .150 on-base percentage.

And maybe it's just that he needs to be with a new organization where the pressure to perform is less. Because right now, countless prospects are competing against him for time on the diamond.

Unless he does a complete 180 and looks brand new over the next couple of weeks, he will likely be passed over for a younger bat for Opening Day.