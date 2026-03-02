How Nolan Jones Is Taking Advantage of His Last Opportunity With Cleveland Guardians

Nolan Jones has been given chance after chance with the Cleveland Guardians.

And yet even with struggles, there's always a few bigger positives that keeps him in the mix for a starting spot in the outfield each season.

“I didn't think it was gonna happen,” Jones said of the Guardians bringing him back for 2026. “I've been terrible the last two years. I know I had a good rookie year [in 2023], but I've been really bad the last two years."

Following a strugglesome 2025 campaign, one of which ended with Jones posting a .211 batting average with just 75 hits, 14 doubles, two triples and five home runs, the Guardians' front office seems poised to give him another chance to solidify a spot in the outfield come 2026's Opening Day.

And fortunately, he's taken full advantage of that window of opportunity in spring training.

Through six games played, Jones leads the team in at-bats with 17, posting a slashing line of .176/.176/.412. While it's not as much of a consistent approach, he has a double, a home run and five RBIs, giving a bit of power back to his swing and play at the plate.

His home run was a three-run blast, going 410 feet off the bat at 110.3 mph, marking the Guardians' first of spring training in 2026.

“Obviously, I couldn't be more happy to be back and get a second chance to make right what I believe that I'm capable of,” Jones said about his rocket shot.

"To get a couple results this early in camp. It just kind of solidifies the work you put in all winter"



After a three run blast yesterday, #Guardians manager Stephen Vogt is happy to see a freer Nolan Jones at the plate#GuardsBall @WEWS pic.twitter.com/kS2zRIGzlL — Mason Horodyski (@MasonHorodyski) February 22, 2026

Manager Stephen Vogt then gave credit to Jones, who's well aware of the situation he's in and the need to perform, in a postgame press conference.

"He puts a lot of pressure on himself," Vogt said. "Last year didn't go the way he would have loved it to go. To get a couple results this early in camp. It just kind of solidifies the work you put in all winter"

Now, Jones will just have to continue working on finding consistency and a bit of extra power at the plate to try and keep himself in the equation as one of the Guardians' outfielders for the 2026 campaign.

Other Options For Cleveland

While Jones is probably going to be given a shot early in the season to showcase what improvements he's made, he is likely to be on a short leash.

That's because countless young, hungry outfield prospects are clawing for a chance to solidify themselves as big league contributors. A few of the most obvious are George Valera and Chase DeLauter, two of the most exciting prospects for the team.

Valera is coming off a 2025 campaign where he slashed .220/.333/.415 for an OPS of .748 with two doubles and two home runs. He played in just 16 games following his call-up, but set himself up to be in conversations for the Opening Day roster in 2026.

On the other hand, DeLauter wasn't too shabby in Triple-A, putting up a .264 batting average and an OPS just north of .850. He made his major league debut in the postseason, where he had a few on-field blunders, but he showcased a calm demeanor and knack for feeling the pressure but not folding under it.

Unless Jones breaks out at the tail end of spring training, DeLauter and Valera seem like the obvious options at the corners with Steven Kwan in center.

The Guardians' next time they hit the diamond will be on Tuesday, March 3, against the Los Angeles Doidg, with the first pitch slated for 3:05 p.m. EST.