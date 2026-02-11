Well, the Cleveland Guardians sure look smart right about now.

After struggling for the past few campaigns, former Guardians starting right-handed pitcher Aaron Civale has now signed to his fifth different team since leaving Cleveland back in 2023. The initial move, which sent Civale to the Tampa Bay Rays, brought the team power-hitting prospect Kyle Manzardo in return.

And following Civale's most recent signing with the Athletics, it's officially time to say that the Guardians made the right decision.

At the time, many questioned the move, mainly due to the lack of pitching depth the Guardians had because of injuries. Leading up to the trade as well, Civale was on top of his game. He had posted a 1.45 ERA in six July starts, for a season average of 2.34. It was the highest ERA in his entire career.

Getting Manzardo back in return was also a question mark, as many at the time weren't sure what he brought to the table. In 2023, he was only in his second full season of minor league ball, but quickly, everyone was able to learn why Cleveland's front office decided to make a splash for him.

Reflecting nearly three years later, every sign points to the Guardians winning this trade, that is, as long as Manzardo continues developing.

Civale's Lackluster Time After Cleveland and Manzardo's Rise

Since being shipped off to Tampa, Fla., Civale had a difficult time finding consistency on the mound. He finished the 2023 campaign with a 5.36 ERA and a 2-3 record, a sharp decline from what he had been producing in Cleveland prior to the trade. Then, to start the 2024 season, he maintained those struggles, pitching a 5.07 ERA across 87 innings of action.

He was then traded to the Milwaukee Brewers, where he finished out the year with a bounce-back 3.84 ERA. It seemed he had finally begun trending in the right direction.

However, they didn't trust that he could remain reliable and was eventually asked to be moved to the bullpen. He didn't like that plan and asked for a trade.

Through the rest of 2025, he struggled with allowing home runs and knocks when guys were on base, finishing the year playing for three different teams: the Brewers, Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs. He capped off the year with a 4.85 total average ERA.

To say the least, it's been a rocky road for Civale to find a place to play longer than a few months, with his new stop with the A's hopefully lasting a bit longer than the last few.

Manzardo's time has been spent completely different, though.

After joining the Guardians and spending 2023 in the minors, he earned a promotion to the big leagues in 2024. That year, he posted a slashing line of .234/.282/.421 for an OPS of .703 across 53 games. He did enough to earn a starting spot in 2025, where he took advantage of the opportunity given.

He knocked 19 doubles and 27 home runs for a near .800 OPS, while also playing as the team's primary first baseman and designated hitter. Outside of outfielder Steven Kwan and third baseman Jose Ramirez, he's arguably the Guardians' most exciting hitter.

And fortunately for him, he may end up snagging a contract extension in the upcoming season, something Civale's been itching for since his departure from Cleveland.

As the 2026 spring training window nears, the hope for Manzardo is to see continued improvement at the plate and more consistency. As last year concluded, he was reportedly exhausted and had limited energy due to it being his first full season of major league action, which is quite long. If he spent much of the offseason conditioning and becoming more comfortable with a major league mentality, he's poised to play a critical role in the team's success.

The first chance to see him in action will be on Saturday, Feb. 21, at 3:05 p.m. EST against the Cincinnati Reds in spring training. The two sides will clash at Goodyear Ballpark in Arizona.