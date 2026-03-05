Why the Cleveland Guardians Outfield Position Battle Isn’t as Open as It Looks

When looking at the Cleveland Guardians as they head into the 2026 campaign, most eyes will turn towards the outfield.

That's because in 2025, that position group ranked 28th in the league in runs per game, 29th in batting average and on-base percentage, and 28th in slugging percentage. To put it simply, no matter who was out there in the grass, besides Steven Kwan, struggled immensely.

Heading into 2026, many have assumed that the battle for the starting spots is wide open, but that actually may not be the case.

Kwan has his spot in either left or center field held tight, while the other two, who would sport the corners alongside him, should be simple shoe-ins for the coaching staff. They have the talent and all the potential to flip last year's inefficiencies into offensive production.

“Our belief, though, is that we can get better and will get better through the players that are within the organization," president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti said in early February.

Steven Kwan is a Staple

In the 2025 season, Kwan had a bit more struggles than he would have liked at the plate, slashing

.272/.330/.374 for an OPS of .705 with 29 doubles and 11 home runs, but continued to be one of the best fielders in MLB.

According to advanced metrics, his Range (OAA) came in at five, placing him in the 90th percentile, while his arm value was in the 100th percentile at a mark of seven. While his arm strength isn't what makes him so special, it is his placement and speed; he was still well above the league average in the 68th percentile. He also finished the campaign with an impressive 308 putouts and 13 assists, all of which were league-leading.

That's why the Guardians' coaching staff isn't afraid of transitioning him into a center fielder, because he can do just about anything asked of him. Yes, it'll take Kwan a bit of time to fully adjust to the position, but versatility is important when dealing with prospects.

In a perfect world, he would stay in left field, a position that he's won four Golden Gloves at.

But having to play in center would be just fine if it lets the other two, lined up to start in the outfield, thrive more comfortably.

The Heavy-Hitting of Chase DeLauter and George Valera

At the tail-end of 2025, George Valera was given a chance to play in the majors; fortunately, he looked really sharp. It took a while for him to finally get his chance, but he took advantage of it, slashing .220 /.333/.415 for an OPS of .748 with two doubles and two home runs.

He brought that power he had in the minors with him to the majors and has since even grown further. Having a full offseason allowed him to further adapt to the big leagues, and in spring training, he's looked poised to be the team's starting right fielder for Opening Day.

Alongside the youthful energy of Valera, Chase DeLauter, one of the Guardians' top prospects, should be getting the nod on Opening Day. That is, as long as he is healthy.

After making his debut in the postseason last year, he's looked more than capable of being an everyday big leaguer in 2026. The only concern with him is his inability to stay on the field due to health-related issues.

DeLauter also has experience playing in both corners of the field, with his comfort level being more on the right side from his numbers in the minors. However, his athleticism could allow him to play in center or adapt to left, if Kwan anchors the middle.

The Others Remaining

While those three seem to be front-runners for the Opening Day starting spots, there are a couple of others who just don't seem to have a chance, at least right now, to jump over them; however, they are still on the roster.

Both Angel Martinez and Nolan Jones are going to serve as bench depth, while CJ Kayfus and Petey Halpin attempt to carve out roles somewhere in the lineup rotation. Jones is likely to be moved on from, especially due to his inability to find a footing over the past couple of seasons, while Martinez is better fit as an infielder with the current state of the roster.

Through the rest of spring training, this position group will continue to be monitored, but Kwan, DeLauter and Valera should have their jobs locked down.