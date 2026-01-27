Why Travis Bazzana's Questionable Batting Average Shouldn't Be Too Concerning

2026 is the year of prospects for the Cleveland Guardians.

With a somewhat questionable 2025 campaign that was spotlighted by an incredible 15.5-game comeback to win the American League Central, the front office is hoping that it can lay the groundwork for a contending team for years to come. The team is set to sport multiple high-profile prospects, including Chase DeLauter, C.J. Kayfus and Parker Messick, on the Opening Day roster.

However, one of the most interesting prospects is one that might not get a shot in the big leagues in 2026: infielder Travis Bazzana.

The former No. 1 overall selection in the 2024 MLB June Amateur Draft out of Oregon State University has been dominant in the minor league system. Across 111 games played, he's slashed .243/.384/.417 for an OPS of .801.

Despite posting several standout numbers, including 41 extra-base hits, his batting average has been heavily analyzed this offseason and cast in a negative light. Due to such a small sample size, concern has begun to rise about whether or not he needs another year of minor league ball in Triple-A to really prove he deserves a promotion.

Former MLB executive Steve Phillips, who also recently praised Guardians outfield prospect Chase DeLauter, shot down the notion that Bazzana's lower batting average shouldn't be a cause for concern.

“I don’t worry too much about [Travis Bazzana’s] batting average," Phillips said. "I think the on-base percentage is excellent for him, about .380, getting on base, and some pop in the bat. I like that they focused on offensive players in the draft to try to add to that team. Bazzana, [he’s] got legit power to be able to drive the wall to the ballpark."

Phillips previously managed the New York Mets from 1997 through 2003, helping lead the organization to a 501-442 record during that time. He's known for developing prospects, making his claims for Bazzana carry a lot of weight.

Bazzana's expected to be in the minors to start 2026

Yes, his batting average shouldn't cause anyone to worry about how effective he will be at the plate, but realistically, he deserves to start the year in the minors. It's not that he's not talented enough, but consistency will help build confidence for the former No. 1 overall pick, as well as not rush his development.

After all, 111 games over the course of his entire time with the organization isn't even close to the amount of games played in a complete MLB regular season. To understand just how taxing a big league campaign is, another year of minor league ball might allow him to get a feel for the professional game, it's long-winded campaign and how the level of competition will continue to grow.

The fortunate thing for Bazzana's development is that the front office didn't go out and clutter his timeline with any free agents. They've pretty much, without directly saying it, committed to keeping the major league infield set for Bazzana.

"They can’t buy it in free agency," Phillips said. "So they’ve got to get it through the draft, develop, and get there. The fact that Bazzana struggled a little bit, to me, means now, when he gets to the big leagues, and he struggles, and he will, at some point, he’s got something to fall back on. I’m not concerned about him at all.

"I love him potentially in that lineup, even this year."

The first chance to see Bazzana in action will be in the MLB Spring Training window, which will open in mid February. The Guardians' first game is set to be against the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday, Feb. 21, with first-pitch set for 3:05 p.m. EST.