Will the Cleveland Guardians Play Baseball in 2027 With MLB Lockout Looming?

Cleveland Guardians fans have plenty of gripes with the organization. This offseason has featured very little spending and it appears the front office, or mostly ownership, is content with running it back and hoping for another surprise playoff berth.

That is not a bad strategy given the recent results. The problem is it alienates fans if things go south.

The Guardians enter 2026 as the two-time defending American League Central champions. Jose Ramirez is still here, Stephen Vogt is already a two-time winner of AL Manager of the Year, and the talent is young and full of potential.

This new season is months away and yet there is already a focus in the MLB world regarding 2027. For those unaware, something concerning is brewing.

Guardians preparing for unknowns in 2027

MLB owners and players have to come to a new collective bargaining agreement following the 2026 season. Early reports point toward the owners fighting for a salary cap, which the players want to avoid at all costs.

The pay issue arose again recently when the Los Angeles Dodgers signed Kyle Tucker to a deal worth $60 million annually.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have signed All-Star outfielder Kyle Tucker to a four-year contract for $240 million. To make room on the 40-man roster, the Dodgers designated outfielder Michael Siani for assignment. — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) January 21, 2026

For reference, Ramirez will make $21 million in 2026. That is nothing to scoff at, but the salary would surely be steeper with a clear salary cap in place. A salary cap would likely come with a salary floor as well, preventing teams like the Guardians, Tampa Bay Rays, and Pittsburgh Pirates from extreme frugality.

The current setup features too much disparity between the highs and the lows. With luxury tax included, Spotrac lists the Dodgers with a $573 million payroll in 2026. The Guardians sit at $117 million with no luxury tax to pay.

Thus, the Dodgers can sign any talented player to a contract with no spending limit. This means smaller-market teams either need to trade their stars young, or risk losing them for nothing once they reach free agency.

We are still a full season away from the lockout coming into the forefront. But the early signs are troubling, as a salary cap is something MLB have avoided for so long. The players, of course, want the top salaries to keep rising.

Passan: Unless deal in place MLB is going to lock out in 2027. Owners want a salary cap. They look at all the other sports. They say why do they have it and we don’t? Salary cap would bring some semblance of competitive balance to the game. Players don’t want to limit earning… https://t.co/guUDG4G8Li — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) January 16, 2026

The last work stoppage came in 2021-2022 with a lockout that lasted from December 2 through March 10. That one did not involve a strong demand of a cap from owners.

The key for fans will be to enjoy the 2026 season and worry about this problem after. There is truly no control over the situation outside of those in the negotiating rooms.

If no cap is put in place, the pay disparities will only increase. However, if one is put in place, the Guardians may be forced to spend more given the existence of a salary floor as well. Fans would not be complaining about an outcome like that.